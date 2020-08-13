Shakira Signs with WME

Shakira has signed with WME in all areas, the agency announced today. The Latin superstar and multiple Grammy winner performed at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime show (alongside Jennifer Lopez) which is nominated for four Emmy awards.

In a career that spans 30 years and 11 studio albums, Shakira made history as an artist from South America who had a No. 1 one song in the U.S., in addition to the four more that stands among the 20 top-selling hits of the last decade. On YouTube, her videos have been viewed more than 18 billion times; Her Super Bowl performance alone has 177 million views.

Shakira is also a noted philanthropist. Among her global causes: she founded the Pies Descalzos (Barefoot) Foundation which provides education and nutrition to over 6,000 impoverished children in her native Colombia and is expanding to other territories, including Haiti and South Africa. In October 2011, Shakira was named a member of President Obama’s Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for Hispanics.

In other entertainment endeavors, Shakira served as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” and in 2016, she starred as Gazelle in Disney’s “Zootopia,” as well as contributing to its soundtrack with “Try Everything.”

Shakira released her most recent studio album, “El Dorado,” in 2017; she won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards; and best latin pop album at the 2018 Grammy Awards for that release. In 2019, she released the concert film “Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour,” which was shown in cinemas worldwide for a one-night global event, and was accompanied by “Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour Live Album.”