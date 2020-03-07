×

All You Need Is Self-Love: The Wave of Wellness Songs Explained

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All

Demi Lovato premiered a new single today. Titled “I Love Me,” the song is a reckoning of sorts: a coming-to-terms acceptance of herself, warts and all. It features the chorus: “I wonder when I love me is enough? / Why am I always looking for a ride or die? / ‘Cause mine’s the only heart I’m gonna have for life.” The bridge concludes: “I’m a ten out of ten, don’t you ever forget it.” The video for “I Love Me” has racked up some 5.5 million views on YouTube in its first 24 hours.

It’s not a new concept — as Whitney Houston sang back in 1985 (and currently as a hologram touring Europe), “Learning to love yourself / It is the greatest gift of all.” However, the late superstar’s death by accidental drowning — following decades of substance abuse struggles and, according to her ex-lover Robyn Crawford, internalized homophobia — suggests that she was never able to fully embrace that mantra.

But recent years have seen a steady stream of popular songs about self-acceptance, among them: Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me,” Taylor Swift’s “ME!,” Meghan Trainor’s “I Love Me,” Hailee Steinfeld’s “Love Myself” and Elton John’s Oscar-winning “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.” One would reason that today’s focus on mental health is driving much of this artistic self-reflection, and that’s certainly true to a large extent. Another sociological factor may be the oversharing nature of our social media-obsessed lives, where both lows and highs are analyzed in real time — and also open the door to criticism spurring another look inward.

Grammy-winner Lizzo has emerged as the poster girl for the self-love musical movement, and rightly so. “Journey is really a poignant word for what she has gone through as far as working in the self-love space,” her producer, Ricky Reed, told Variety last year. “Because as she’ll say, she has been talking about loving yourself for a long time — well before ‘wellness’ was a buzzword. Go back and listen to her song, ‘My Skin.’ That was the one that put her on the map. … Like everybody else, Lizzo has had ups and downs and gone through struggles — it definitely has not been a straight and narrow path. But I think that her mantra of self-love has helped her get to where she is now.”

“It’s my favorite thing to write about,” Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter said on the subject of self-love. “I am basically married to myself — I put a big fat ring on my finger — so anytime I get a chance to work on a project that puts the focus on loving yourself, it’s very inspiring to me.”

Tranter has found multiple opportunities in recent years to shine a light on self-love. As he told Variety: “Whether it was ‘Love Myself’ [in 2015] for Hailee Steinfeld or ‘Believer’ [2017] with Imagine Dragons, about Dan [Reynolds] going through a journey of self-love or Selena [Gomez], my job is to elevate what the artist is thinking. And if there are moments where we can focus on self-love and growth, then I lunge full force at those ideas.”

“Lose You to Love Me” — Tranter’s most recent songwriting collaboration with Gomez, which may or may not be in reference to her ex Justin Bieber — resulted in a No. 1 hit for the singer. “Everyone wants to hear artists be honest and authentic, and she honestly and authentically sings: ‘To love me, to love me, to love me,’ ” said Tranter. “In these very divisive, f–ked up times, that’s a message everybody wants to hear.”

Curiously, songs about falling in love or feeling affection for another person are virtually nonexistent on the charts these days. For instance, Rolling Stone’s latest top 50 ranking features only two songs with “love” in the title: Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” and Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love.” The former tellingly uses the past tense and evokes a feeling of hopelessness (as opposed to the feelings of a hopeless romantic) — “I’m going under, and this time, I fear there’s no one to save me,” Capaldi laments.

Gaga, meanwhile, focuses on a more universal concern. “The message behind ‘Stupid Love’ is important and timely because there’s nothing more powerful than love to heal the world,” Gaga has said. Never one to ignore the Zeitgeist, however, Gaga also alluded to the importance of empowering oneself with lyrics like “Nobody’s gonna heal me” and “Gotta have faith in me.” She was more explicit in the messaging that accompanied last year’s debut of her beauty brand, Haus Labs: “We want you to love yourself.”

Jason King, a New York University professor who teaches the history of pop music, was quoted as saying: “In the last 10 to 15 years, you’ve seen black musicians in R&B and hip-hop still exploring issues of intimacy, but doing it through the lens of damage.” Today, he added, “you have Drake with ‘Fake Love’ or ‘Passionfruit,’ where it’s like, how do I have trust in a relationship? Or Cardi B, who does rap a lot about relationships, but there’s a lot of cynicism there.”

King cited Aretha Franklin as the classic example of an artist who “knew how to exalt a kind of all-encompassing love with a capital L. I think younger artists are not that interested in that notion,” he said.

An essay titled “What Our Current Music Choices Say About Modern Love” in the online magazine Galore further commented on the trend: “You’ll recognize two distinct themes — breakups and sex. But what happened to the love song?”

Back in 1976, Paul McCartney sang: “You’d think that people would have had enough of silly love songs.” Evidently, in 2020, we finally have.

More Music

  • Justin Bieber 2020

    Justin Bieber Downsizes Stadium Tour Dates After Soft Ticket Sales

    While the music world’s attention was focused on South by Southwest’s cancellation due to concerns over coronavirus on Friday, eight dates on Justin Bieber’s 45-date stadium tour in support of his new album “Changes” were quietly scaled down to arena appearances. There was no official announcement from Bieber’s social media accounts, although eight arenas posted [...]

  • A Crowd of People Walk Along

    SXSW 2020 Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears

    SXSW has officially been canceled amid growing fears over the spread of coronavirus. As of Friday afternoon, there have been 17 confirmed cases in Texas, where the annual entertainment, music and technology festival takes place. At a press conference at Austin’s City Hall on Friday, a number of city officials updated the media on the [...]

  • Megan Thee Stallion Suga album cover

    Megan Thee Stallion's 'Suga': Album Review

    A week’s worth of grousing between hit Houston rapper-singer Megan Thee Stallion and her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, over her right to release new music (and a Texas judge granting her a restraining order to do so) is a suitably dramatic setting for “Suga” to drop. Add to that a Thursday post on her Hot [...]

  • Broadway Reacts to Coronavirus Outbreak

    Broadway Reacts to Coronavirus Outbreak

    Keep calm and Bob Dylan on. Coronavirus fears may be on everybody’s minds right now, but the show went on Thursday night for “Girl From the North Country.” Hugs, handshakes and some elbow bumps were shared at the star-studded opening of the show, a jukebox musical inspired by Dylan’s song catalog, at the Belasco Theatre. [...]

  • McCoy Tyner

    McCoy Tyner, Jazz Piano Legend, Dies at 81

    McCoy Tyner, the legendary jazz pianist who played with John Coltrane and went on to a long solo career, has died at 81. His Facebook page announced his death. A Philadelphia native, Tyner began studying piano at age 13. He was only 21 years old when he was recruited by Coltrane, after a short stint [...]

  • Guests React to the Performance of

    Ultra Festival Makes Cancellation Official — Is Coachella Next?

    After days of news reports that the Ultra Music Festival in Miami was off due to coronavirus concerns, the festival itself finally made the cancellation official Friday morning. Only, it wasn’t being referred to as a “cancellation”: in their words, the 2020 festival is being “postponed,” by exactly a year, to the weekend the 2021 [...]

  • Songs for Screens Anzie Blue

    Songs for Screens: Inside the 'Promising Young Woman' Soundtrack, Featuring Cyn, Charli XCX, More

    As a movie, “Promising Young Woman,” the debut feature from “Killing Eve” writer/director Emerald Fennell out April 17 via Focus Features, defies easy categorization. Anchored by a star turn from Carey Mulligan, the film blends equal parts thriller and pitch-black comedy with occasional dashes of traditional rom-com and ‘90s noir drama structures. It’s all told [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad