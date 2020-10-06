‘Selena: The Series’ Sets December Release on Netflix in New Trailer

“Selena: The Series,” a biographical drama about the beloved Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla is set to release on Netflix this December.

“The Walking Dead” star Christian Serratos will play the late singer, who was shot and killed on March 31, 1995, just days before her 24th birthday. The Netflix series will depict her childhood and rapid rise to fame, in addition to the difficult choices she and her family must make to further her music career.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for “Selena: The Series” on Tuesday morning, announcing its premiere on the streaming platform on Dec. 4.

🌹Every legend begins with a dream🌹 Selena: The Series (@selena_netflix) arrives December 4th, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/2yVevJSvAA — Con Todo (@contodonetflix) October 6, 2020

The black-and-white teaser shows Selena on stage singing the song “Como La Flor,” with narration from her father Abraham Quintanilla (Ricardo Chavira) playing in the background.

“Do you trust your father? If you keep practicing, it’s all gonna pay off. Just watch,” he says. “And when I see you on that stage, I still the six-year-old girl singing in our backyard.”

Fellow cast members are Madison Taylor Baez as a young Selena, Seidy Lopez as her mother Marcella Quintanilla, Gabriel Cavarria as her brother A.B. Quintanilla and Noemi Gonzalez as her sister Suzette Quintanilla. The rest of the cast includes Julio Macias, Jesse Posey, Hunter Reese Pena, Carlos Alfredo Jr., Paul Rodriguez, Erika Buenfil, David Fernandez Jr and more.

“Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory,” said Suzette Quintanilla when the series was first announced in late 2018. “With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives. We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come.”