Selena Gomez Tops Albums Chart With ‘Rare’

Selena Gomez’s “Rare” came in at No. 1 to top the Rolling Stone albums chart this week, debuting with 108,600 units. In a narrow victory, that put it just a hair ahead of Roddy Ricch’s still powerful December release “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial,” which landed at No. 2 with 106,600 album units for the frame.

Gomez benefitted from unusually strong sales from fans who wanted the whole album, as nearly half — 50,000 — of those units came via full-album sales. She also sold 32,000 individual songs. “Rare” racked up a cume of 61.5 million on-demand streams, as well.

Ricch, meanwhile, barely sold any full albums — just 1,000 — yet came within a breath of overtaking Gomez by garnering twice as many streams as she did.

The only other debut in the top 10 besides Gomez’s was rapper Moneybag Yo’s “Time Served,” in at No. 4 with 55,100 units.

Ricch had no trouble staying on top on the Rolling Stone singles chart, as “The Box” had 466,000 song units, well ahead of “Life is Good” by Drake and Future at No. 2, with 419,900.

The top 10 albums list was rounded out by returnees: Post Malone at No. 3, and Harry Styles, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, “Frozen II,” Jackboys with Travis Scott, and Summer Walker at Nos. 5-10.

The singles top 10 also includes Lil Baby’s “Sum 2 Prove” at No. 3, Mac Miller’s “Good News” at No. 4, Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” at No. 5, Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” at No. 6. Post Malone’s “Circles” at No. 7, DaBaby’s “BOP” at No. 8, “Roxanne” by Arizona Zervas at No. 9, and Ricch’s “High Fashion” in the tenth spot.

The new-release action will be more competitive next week with fresh albums from Eminem, Mac Miller and Halsey all vying for the top spot.