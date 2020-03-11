×

Seattle, San Francisco Ban Large Gatherings Due to Coronavirus; Concerts Postponed

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
The audience react to the french singer in concert.Hubert-Felix Thiefaine in concert at L'Olympia, Paris, France - 23 Nov 2019
CREDIT: EDMOND SADAKA EDMOND/SIPA/Shutterstock

Washington Governor Jay Inslee has banned gatherings of more than 250 people in three counties in the state’s the Seattle-Tacoma area through “at least” the end of March, he said at a press conference late Tuesday. Hours later, San Francisco issued a similar ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

“This is an unprecedented public health situation and we can’t wait until we’re in the middle of it to slow it down,” Inslee said, according to King 5 News. “We’ve got to get ahead of the curve. One main defense is to reduce the interaction of people in our lives.”

As noted by Hits Daily Double, multiple venues are affected by the ban, including the 3,000-capacity Paramount Theater and the 1,000-range Showbox and Neptune Theaters, all of which have shows that will likely be postponed or canceled.

Looking ahead, two April concerts at the Tacoma Dome arena — Billie Eilish and Celine Dion — could be affected, and the summer season at the 27,000-capacity outdoor Gorge Amphitheater, which starts in May, could see postponements or cancellations as well.

The city’s Seattle Mariners are in the process of moving all of their scheduled home games for the month of March to away games.

A similar order was made a few hundred miles south in San Francisco, where city officials announced they are prohibiting public and private events of 1,000 or more for “at least two weeks,” according to KRON-4 News. The city’s NBA franchise, the Golden State Warriors, and its baseball San Francisco Giants are both affected by the ban, as are concerts at the 18,000 capacity Chase Center by Tame Impala, Bell Biv Devoe and Post Malone (which have been postponed). The city’s Fillmore Auditorium holds 1,300 people.

 

More Music

  • The audience react to the french

    Seattle, San Francisco Ban Large Gatherings Due to Coronavirus; Concerts Postponed

    Washington Governor Jay Inslee has banned gatherings of more than 250 people in three counties in the state’s the Seattle-Tacoma area through “at least” the end of March, he said at a press conference late Tuesday. Hours later, San Francisco issued a similar ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people. “This is an unprecedented [...]

  • APA Names Lila Gerson Senior VP

    APA Names Lila Gerson Senior VP of Strategic Marketing & Brand Partnerships

    Lila Gerson has joined the Concerts department at APA, serving as senior vice president, strategic marketing & brand partnerships, it was jointly announced today Steve Martin, Bruce Solar and Steve Lassiter, co-heads of worldwide music at APA. Gerson, based out of APA’s New York office, will oversee all artist partnership, tour sponsorship, endorsement, and digital & social [...]

  • Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert to Perform

    Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert to Perform at ACM Awards on April 5

    The Academy of Country Music announced today the first round of performers for the 55th ACM Awards. Host and nominee Keith Urban and nominee Miranda Lambert have been added as performers. Lambert will also perform with nominated artists Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes for a live television premiere performance of the song, “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.” The awards [...]

  • position kobalt

    Kobalt, Position Music Announce Executive Appointments in Synch and Brand Partnerships

    Kobalt has announced the promotions of Julie Hurwitz (pictured at center) and Rob Christensen (left) to co-heads of synch and brand partnerships. The two will oversee Kobalt Publishing’s global synch team — Christensen will lead the West Coast, Asia and Australia/New Zealand teams and Hurwitz will oversee the East Coast, European and LATAM teams. Hurwitz’s [...]

  • Peter Jackson's Beatles' Doc to Release

    Peter Jackson's Beatles' Doc ‘Get Back’ Will Release in Theaters This September

    Walt Disney Studios has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to filmmaker Peter Jackson’s previously announced Beatles documentary, “Get Back,” which creates a new film from the hundreds of hours of footage that spawned the group’s 1970 swan song “Let It Be.” “The Beatles: Get Back” will be released by The Walt Disney Studios in the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad