Sarah Landy Named Vice President of Lowly Label

Lowly, the independent label launched in 2017 by The Nations’ founder Andre Benz and president Creighton Burke, has named music industry vet Sarah Landy vice president of the label. In this newly created role, Landy will oversee all aspects of label operations for Lowly.

Landy comes to Lowly from Kobalt’s AWAL, where she was hired in 2014 to establish the company’s U.S. operations. As GM/SVP, she oversaw distributions and label services for artists and labels. Over her six-year tenure, Landy negotiated and closed artists deals with the likes of Steve Lacy, AWKWAFINA, Bekon, De La Soul, Michael Brun, Dizzy Fae, 3LAU, and many others, and such labels as B3SCI Records, W Records, Nickelodeon and Lowly.

“Sarah was our champion at AWAL and she understood our needs as we took larger risks and centralized our distribution,” said Burke. “Sarah understood our vision and I could not be more excited for our artists and staff who will greatly benefit from her expertise, relationships and passion to develop great music and exciting opportunities. She is simply the perfect person to lead the day-today operations of Lowly.”

Landy began her career in 2002 as a publicist at the music P.R. firm Press Here Publicity, segueing into label publicity in 2005, working for the San Francisco-based Quannum. In 2008 Landy joined World’s Fair, a label services company where she oversaw publicity and digital marketing for labels such as Daptone Records and Rough Trade. Following, Landy led marketing for the independent distribution arm of Sony Music Entertainmend (RED), having been brought on to develop and launch its external marketing agency.

“Andre and Creighton have built a vast and incredibly influential network via The Nations, a potent launching pad for new artists,” said Landy. “I am impressed with the foundation established with the label in a short time through our talented team and am elated to be in the independent label space with Lowly., a company who is intensely focused on artist development and business development. With the music business’ recent boom in services options, our attention to curation, investment in quality content and focused release rollout is wholly energizing.”