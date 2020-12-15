Sam Jayne, Frontman of Love as Laughter, Dies at 46 After Being Reported Missing

Sam Jayne, the frontman of the indie band Love as Laughter, has died. Jayne was last heard from on Dec. 7 and was reported missing shortly thereafter. He was 46.

The NYPD confirmed to Variety that Jayne was found in his car and the cause of death is yet to be determined.

Jayne’s Love as Laughter bandmate, Zeke Howard, confirmed the news via Instagram on Tuesday night, writing: “The search for Sam Jayne has concluded and our hearts are broken. Our dear Sam is no longer with us but his memory and impact will endure. Please respect the privacy of the family at this time. More information will be shared as it becomes known. Please be patient as we mourn this loss.”

Jayne was a co-founder of the 1990s post-hardcore band Lync, along with James Bertram and Dave Schneider. The Olympia, Wash. band released one full-length album on K Records, “These Are Not Fall Colors,” in 1994 before disbanding. Bertram and Schneider went on to join Built to Spill as touring musicians, while Jayne created the project Love as Laughter. According to Pitchfork, Jayne was also a brief member of Modest Mouse during the ’90s.

Love as Laughter put out several albums on K and Sub Pop throughout the ’90s and early 2000s, with their most recent full-length being 2008’s “Holy.” The band also released a pair of singles in 2015.

Robin Pecknold of the band Fleet Foxes posted a tribute to Payne after the news broke of his death. “Rest In Peace, Sam. You didn’t know it but you were an elusive and formatively inspiring hero to me and you touched so many of the lives of the people we love,” Pecknold wrote. “You were Sam fucking Jayne. Fuck.”