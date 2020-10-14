Saint Dog, Founding Member of SoCal Rap Group Kottonmouth Kings, Dies at 44

Saint Dog, an original member of the Southern California rap group Kottonmouth Kings, has died. He was 44.

According to a coroner’s report released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Saint Dog was found unresponsive in his friend’s residence and was pronounced dead shortly after midnight Wednesday morning. An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.

His record label, Suburban Noize Records, announced his death on Wednesday on Instagram.

“Our brother Steven ‘Saint Dog’ Thronson left us yesterday. We will miss you and your big heart. You were one of a kind and our hearts our broken,” the post reads. “But we promise to keep your legacy alive threw your music. Everyone please take some time and say a few words or tell a story about our fallen brother below. He touched so many and we will keep his legacy thriving.”

Born Steven Thronson on Oct. 21, 1975, Saint Dog founded the hip-hop group Kottonmouth Kings in 1996 along with D-Loc and Johnny Richter. Saint Dog was on their first three albums, “Stoners Reeking Havoc,” “Royal Highness” and “Hidden Stash.” He also featured on their most recent album, 2018’s “Kingdom Come.”

Beyond Kottonmouth Kings, Saint Dog released three solo albums on Suburban Noize. His latest project, “Bozo,” was released on Aug. 2, 2019.