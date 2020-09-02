Sade Dives Into her Catalog for Abbey Road Remastered Vinyl Box Set, Hints There’s More to Come

Sade has new product on the way: a six-edition vinyl boxset, titled “This Far,” is set for release on Oct.9.

Packaged in a white casebound box, the collection includes all of Sade’s acclaimed studio albums — from 1984’s “Diamond Life,” “Promise” (1985), “Stronger Than Pride” (1988), “Love Deluxe” (1992), “Lovers Rock” (2000), and 2010’s “Soldier Of Love” — each remastered at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

The Sony Music set was created in close collaboration with Sade and band members Stuart Matthewman (saxophone/guitar), Andrew Hale (keyboards) and Paul Spencer Denman (bass). They worked alongside Abbey Road mastering engineer Miles Showell and longtime co-producer Mike Pela.

Revisiting the audio, the band and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios worked from high resolution digital transfers of the stereo master mixes, from the original studio recordings, remastered at half-speed using Miles’ own unique restored Neumann VMS80 cutting lathe, to perform the 12 sides of vinyl lacquer cuts. The elaborate, half-speed mastering process produced exceptionally clean and detailed audio whilst remaining faithful to the band’s intended sound. No additional digital limiting was used in the mastering process, so the six albums benefit from the advantage of extra clarity and pure fidelity, preserving the dynamic range of the original mixes for the very first time.

The six-album sleeves have been meticulously reproduced in exact detail with authentic paper and printing methods, perfectly replicated for the first time since their original release, and assembled in the outer box which was designed by Tom Hingston Studios also based in London.

As the box set’s title suggests, the collection marks a milestone reached but also suggests there’s more to come.

Anticipation for a new Sade studio album, and the demand for her to perform live, hasn’t waned since her last release a decade ago (her 2011 tour was a huge success spanning four continents over 106 shows). With a career spanning close to 40 years, classic hits from the 1980s and 1990s, like “Smooth Operator,” “Your Love is King,” “No Ordinary Love” and “The Sweetest Taboo” remain music radio staples. Sade’s most recent album, 2010’s “Solider of Love,” delivered the sort of soothing R&B for which she’s known with married hip-hop layers. Standout tracks included “Babyfather” and “Be That Easy.”

In her native U.K., Sade is among the most successful British female artists ever, amassing over 60 million in worldwide album sales.d