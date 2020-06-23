UMPG, Saban Music Group Strike Global Admin Deal

Saban Music Group (SMG), the music company bearing the name of entertainment mogul Haim Saban, has entered into a global administration deal with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), the companies announced today.

Running SMG since its July 2019 launch is Gustavo Lopez, himself a Universal Music Group veteran. SMG’s artist and songwriter roster includes Israeli pop duo Static & Ben El, Mergui (Israel), Marie Monti (France), Chesca (Puerto Rico) and Reykon (Colombia), among others.

Saban himself has made a $500 million commitment to fund SMG and invest in the acquisition of recording, publishing and management entities. “I am thrilled about this new venture,” said Saban. “Innovation requires collaboration, and this partnership amplifies our chances for success on a global scale.”

Added Jody Gerson, chairman and CEO of UMPG: “We are excited to be partnering with Haim Saban and Gustavo Lopez and Saban Music to create opportunities for their artists and songwriters. I am confident that we will have outstanding success together.”

In January, SMG announced strategic alliance for global distribution and marketing with UMG via Caroline, a subsidiary of UMG’s Capitol Music Group, which handles distribution for the U.S. and globally, where it operates 11 offices. SMG’s operations span recorded music, publishing, touring, management, and acquisitions. It operates through a 360 model.

The Santa Monica-based UMPG is home to songs by ABBA, Adele, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, U2, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes, Coldplay, Rosalía, Carole Bayer Sager, Irving Berlin and Randy Newman, among others. It operates in 46 countries via 48 offices.