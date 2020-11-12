Run the Jewels Drop New Song, ‘No Save Point’

Run The Jewels, the duo of Killer Mike and El-P, have just released their first new single since their “RTJ4” album earlier this year. “No Save Point” is the group’s contribution to the video game “Cyberpunk 2077,” and finds the duo in fierce spirit, trading verses on pointed social commentary in their trademark style.

A Mike Diva-directed video for the song will make its premiere tomorrow night at 11:25pm EST as part of the Adult Swim Festival.

As part of Run the Jewels’ partnership with Cyberpunk, the group is releasing a exclusive merch line with RTJ-inspired images that are featured in the video game. The limited Run The Jewels x Cyberpunk 2077 collection launches this weekend, featuring a RTJ x CP heavyweight hoodie, t-shirts, and accessories.

It’s been an active year for the duo, with deep involvement in the summer protests against police brutality and, of course, the election. Amid the protests in June, Killer Mike appearing with fellow Atlanta natives Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and T.I. at a press conference that called not only for calm, but for Black Atlanta to “plot, plan, organize, mobilize.”

“From black people’s side, we’re still pretty f—ed-up, angry, mad, sad, disheartened, in a state of non-belief,” Mike told Variety. “On some level, change is starting to happen. Hope might build. We’re seeing more people who don’t look like us out there, marching in solidarity with us. One of the most beautiful things I saw last week was police stations burning, and I say that because you see stores burn all the time — hell, I broke windows in stores during the ’92 riots in Atlanta. People saw the ’92 L.A. riots but didn’t see [the ones in Atlanta] — but at this moment, people see the riots.

“Sometimes people [in law enforcement] get punished, like they did in Detroit in the late ‘60s. This time though, we’re seeing people say, “Until you change this sh–, we’re going to burn the f—ing government buildings to the ground.” That’s when we get taken seriously.”