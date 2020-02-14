×

‘Roxanne’ Video Is Arizona Zervas’ Homage to ’90s Movies ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘Trainspotting’

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roxanne
CREDIT: Columbia Records

The video for Arizona Zervas’ viral hit-turned-legit smash “Roxanne” is, in its own way, a trip through ’90s movie history. The clip directed by Nick Jardona and released earlier this week references such classics as 1993’s “Groundhog Day,” 1994’s “Pulp Fiction” and 1996’s “Trainspotting” — in addition to 2003’s “Kill Bill” and 2004’s “50 First Dates.”

Transported in time, the video follows Arizona Zervas (known colloquially as AZ or Arizona) as he’s trapped in an infinite loop where he dies each day only to wake up the following morning to live again. Roxanne is the common thread to his experience — channeling Uma Thurman’s Mia Wallace, she and Arizona speed through parties complete with afros and “far out” 1970s decor — because as the song says, “all she wanna do is party all night.”

Roxanne video
CREDIT: Columbia Records

Today, having the right visual is “essential,” says Columbia Records vice president of video production Saul Levitz, who commissioned the clip more than a year after the song was first released in Oct. 2019 (its life-to-date tally is 2.1 million song project units, according to BuzzAngle Music). “It’s a different kind of challenge,” Levitz says of having to apply a treatment to a song that’s already taken off on a visual platform: TikTok. “This has become the new norm. These songs have saturated culture so the video has to engage the audience in a new way. In this case it was about uncovering some mystery about him. He had no previous videos, people didn’t even have many still photos of him.”

Indeed, the music video was “step one,” adds the executive of first meeting Arizona soon after his signing to the Sony Music label. A native of Maryland, Arizona had Jardona in mind. “We’ve worked with Nick a few times, we had great trust and faith in him.” As for the treatment: “Nineties movie culture is and will continue to be a huge inspiration for young music video directors,” adds Levitz, “but it was based off of Arizona’s concept. He was very specific of how Roxanne needed to be portrayed and a conceptual hook with her constantly being this source of bad luck and him being stuck in this perpetual ride with her.”

Watch the “Roxanne” video below:

More Film

  • Roxanne

    'Roxanne' Video Is Arizona Zervas' Homage to '90s Movies 'Pulp Fiction,' 'Trainspotting'

    The video for Arizona Zervas’ viral hit-turned-legit smash “Roxanne” is, in its own way, a trip through ’90s movie history. The clip directed by Nick Jardona and released earlier this week references such classics as 1993’s “Groundhog Day,” 1994’s “Pulp Fiction” and 1996’s “Trainspotting” — in addition to 2003’s “Kill Bill” and 2004’s “50 First [...]

  • Taylor Russell

    'Waves' Star Taylor Russell to Make Directorial Debut With Documentary Short

    Taylor Russell is going behind the camera. The star of “Waves” and Netflix’s “Lost in Space” is making her directing debut with “The Heart Still Hums,” a documentary short that she co-directed with her best friend, Savanah Leaf. “It’s about women in Sacramento who are pregnant or young mothers who don’t have a lot of [...]

  • Bong Joon-ho holds the Oscars for

    'Parasite' Oscar Win Leaves Hollywood Desperate to Work With Bong Joon Ho and Neon

    The world is Bong Joon Ho’s oyster following last Sunday’s Oscar triumph. “Parasite’s” surprise best picture victory was a statement-making moment for the South Korean filmmaker and for Neon, the indie distributor that helped catapult the film into the awards season race and its founder Tom Quinn, who has been a longtime backer of the [...]

  • French Film Industry Reacts to Resignation

    French Industry Relieved By Cesar Board Resignation: 'We Want More Democracy'

    The bombshell news about the resignation of the governing board of the Cesar Academy, which distributes France’s equivalent of the Oscars, was greeted with relief within the French film world on Friday. On the heels of an industry-wide backlash, the 21-member board of the Association for the Promotion of Cinema – the organization overseeing the [...]

  • Aaron Loeb

    James Ward Byrkit to Direct Aaron Loeb's Off-Broadway Adaptation 'Ideation' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Aaron Loeb’s darkly comic one-act play “Ideation” will be turned into a movie, Variety has learned. The Off-Broadway production centers on a group of corporate consultants who work together on a mysterious and ethically ambiguous project for the government. It premiered in 2016, and went on to become a New York Times Critic’s Pick during [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad