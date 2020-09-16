Watch ‘Power’ Star Rotimi’s Steamy Video for ‘In My Bed’ (EXCLUSIVE)

After a pandemic-induced delay and several production shutdowns and rescheduling, singer-songwriter and “Power” star Rotimi presents his official video for “In My Bed,” featuring Wale. The clip is steamy but reps assure that safety protocols for talent and crew were strictly followed.

“This record has been a blessing for me and I felt like the fans deserved a classic visual to tell the story,” Rotimi says. “We were really cautious with Covid, so Wale was able to film his parts in L.A. while I shot mine in Atlanta. I wanted to do something that conveyed the level of growth I’m on right now.”

The song, from Rotimi’s EP, “The Beauty of Becoming,” comes on the heels of Rotimi announcing the signing of his new multi-million dollar deal with EMPIRE.

A New Jersey native of Nigerian descent, Rotimi (real name: Olurotimi Akinosho) has released three EPs, “Jeep Music Volume 1,” “Walk With Me” and “The Beauty of Becoming” (the first on 50 Cent’s G-Unit label, the latter two via EMPIRE) along with four mixtapes, “The Resume,” “While You Wait,” “Royal Wednesday: and “Summer Bangerz.” He also dropped an EP of acoustic versions in April. He appears with Eddie Murphy in “Coming 2 America,” scheduled for release in December.

Speaking of his re-up with EMPIRE, Rotimi said, “It’s an artist’s dream to have control over their journey, and to partner with a label that fully commits to that dream is a reality that I’m grateful for. Their belief in me and support of my visions have been amazing and I’m looking forward to continuing this collaboration on an even higher level.”

EMPIRE COO Nima Etminan said, “Beyond being an incredibly talented musician and actor, Rotimi leaves a lasting impression on anyone he meets with his genuine passion and authenticity. His excitement for his craft cuts through in everything he does. We’ve already enjoyed success together and the EMPIRE family is thrilled to enter the next chapter of our partnership with Ro.”

Rotimi’s manager, Kenny Hamilton of CHS Management, said of EMPIRE CEO Ghazi Shami, “Ghazi has been a man of his word from day one. Him, along with Nina and Tina have helped us grow in every aspect of this business and I’m very thankful to have them as partners as the world continues to grow and love the music Rotimi is putting out.”