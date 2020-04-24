Watch Digital Room Service Music Festival, Hosted by Fyre Fest Documentary’s Andy King

Andy King, the viral star of Netflix’s “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened,” is hosting the Room Service Music Festival.

The virtual festival, taking place from Friday to Sunday — on the third anniversary of the infamous Fyre Festival — will include performances by Yungblud, Channel Tres, Pink Sweats, Chromeo, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Alec Benjamin and more. The fest is now streaming on two “stages” — the official YouTube channels of Trap Nation and Chill Nation.

“I’m beyond thrilled to host Room Service this weekend and bring everybody some well-deserved joy and distraction,” King said in a statement. “This festival gives us a chance to translate the anniversary of Fyre into some real good that’s needed in the world right now.”

All proceeds from Room Service will go directly to the non-profits Sweet Relief and Feeding America to support those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The festival raised $15,000 for its charitable partners 24 hours after the event announcement.

“We’re blown away by the success of the streaming events in support of the music community,” said Sweet Relief executive vice president Aric Steinberg. “The amazing team behind their first event, Digital Mirage, did something very special and we can’t wait to see that community brought to life again during the upcoming Room Service event, three more days of incredible music and support for music industry professionals in desperate need.”

King went viral last year after being featured in the Netflix documentary about 2017’s failed Fyre Festival. Within days of the film’s premiere, King, the festival’s event producer, had become a viral meme for willing to “take one for the team” and offer oral sex in an attempt to save the doomed event.



