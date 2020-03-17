×

Rolling Stones Postpone North American Tour Due to Coronavirus Concerns

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Rolling Stones have postponed their North American tour, which was scheduled to begin May 8 in San Diego.

The announcement reads:

“AEG Presents/ Concerts West regret to announce the postponement of the Rolling Stones upcoming NO FILTER tour of North America due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. The Stones 15-date NO FILTER summer tour was due to kick off in San Diego on May 8 and end in Atlanta on July 9. For the full list of dates, cities and venues postponed see below.”

The Rolling Stones commented, “We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon.”

AEG Presents/ Concerts West advise ticketholders to hold onto their original tickets and await further information.

Even though all four core members are in their 70s — drummer Charlie Watts’ 79th birthday is in June — remarkably the Stones have toured every year since 2012. While the 2019 North American leg of the “No Filter” tour, which began in 2017, was postponed when Mick Jagger underwent a surgical procedure to replace a valve in his heart, ultimately it only knocked back the tour schedule by a few weeks. Jagger performed at all of the shows without any sign of weakness.

Shows postponed are: San Diego, SDCCU Stadium [May 8] | Vancouver, BC Place [May 12] | Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium [May 16] | Nashville, Nissan Stadium [May 20] | Austin, Circuit of The Americas [May 24] | Dallas, Cotton Bowl Stadium [May 29] | Buffalo, New Era Field [June 6] | Detroit, Ford Field [June 10] | Louisville, Cardinal Stadium [June 14] | Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium [June 19] | Pittsburgh, Heinz Field [June 23] | St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center [June 27] | Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium [July 1] | Tampa, Raymond James Stadium [July 5] | Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium [July 9]

 

More Music

  • Rolling Stones Postpone North American Tour

    Rolling Stones Postpone North American Tour Due to Coronavirus Concerns

    The Rolling Stones have postponed their North American tour, which was scheduled to begin May 8 in San Diego. The announcement reads: “AEG Presents/ Concerts West regret to announce the postponement of the Rolling Stones upcoming NO FILTER tour of North America due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. The Stones 15-date NO FILTER summer [...]

  • Dierks Bentley performs on NBC's Today

    Dierks Bentley Gives $1000 to 90 Employees of His Shuttered Nashville Bar

    Country star Dierks Bentley closed down his three-floor bar in Nashville Monday afternoon, but promised to give each of the venue’s 90 hourly employees $1,000 to help get through the coronavirus crisis as the city’s nightspots are forced to shut down. “Just gave last call at Whiskey Row Nashville as we close the doors for [...]

  • John Legend performs live on stage

    John Legend to Perform a ‘Together at Home’ Livestreamed Concert Today

    John Legend will perform a livestreamed solo concert today as part of “Together, at Home,” a new series of online concerts presented by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen. Together, the organizations have launched a campaign called the Solidarity Response Fund that aims to raise $675 million throughout the month of April towards [...]

  • Death Cab For Cutie - Ben

    Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard to Livestream Daily Concerts From Home

    Ben Gibbard announced that he will livestream performances from his home studio every day for the next few weeks, as a thank-you to fans and a way to fight the loneliness the coronavirus self-isolation has brought. Beginning Tuesday, “Ben Gibbard: Live From Home” will air live at 4 p.m. PT via YouTube and Facebook. “I [...]

  • Tencent Music Entertainment executives and guests

    Paying Subscriber Growth Lifts Profit at China's Tencent Music

    Tencent Music Entertainment, China’s leading online music conglomerate, increased revenues and profits in its 2019 financial year. That follows growth in the number of paying subscribers and their average spend with the company. The New York Stock Exchange-listed group, which is poised to soon buy a chunk of Universal Music, said in in regulatory filing [...]

  • Gabby Barrett Country Radio Seminar, Day

    Country Radio Has Three Solo Women in Top 10 for First Time in Seven Years

    For the first time in more than seven years, the country radio airplay chart has three solo female artists in the top 10 — another sign of hope for proponents of greater gender parity at the heavily male-dominated format. The number holds true on both the Mediabase and Billboard airplay charts for this week. On [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad