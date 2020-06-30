‘Rolling Stones: Havana Moon’ Concert Film Coming to Drive-Ins

Well, we can’t have the Rolling Stones tour that was scheduled for this year, but they’re coming to a drive-in near you: CineLife Entertainment is launching the group’s concert movie, “The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon,” to North American drive-in theaters starting July 10.

The company announced Tuesday it will partner with UK content provider Eagle Rock on the release while observing specific state reopening guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During the past weekend, there were 284 drive-in theaters open in North America among the 1,072 U.S. theater locations operating, according to Comscore.

“The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon” documents the group’s free 2016 concert at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex, which drew an estimated 500,000 attendees. The event took place five days after U.S. President Barack Obama’s first visit to the country.

“We think this is the perfect opportunity to bring the Rolling Stones to drive-in theatres everywhere for the first time ever,” said Bernadette McCabe, Cinelife’s executive Vice President. “The Rolling Stones are an iconic band and drive-in theatres will provide a unique experience for audiences everywhere.”

“The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon,” directed by Paul Dugdale and produced by Simon Fisher, previously had a one-night

international theatre premiere and debuted in the U.S. on Starz.

“I’m so thrilled that Havana Moon has found its way back onto the big screen, particularly during such a strange time for live music,” Dugdale said. “The Rolling Stones concert was the first of its kind in Havana, and I hope the unprecedented absence of live music during the COVID-19 crisis means this film brings almost as much elation and joy to those watching it now through CineLife as it did the people of Havana back on that special night.”