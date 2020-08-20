Rolling Stones to Open ‘Flagship Store’ in London

The Rolling Stones’ wide-ranging 2018 deal with Universal Music Group will have an interesting new outlet next month when a Stones-themed “world exclusive flagship store” will open on London’s Carnaby Street on Sept. 9.

The store’s location — at 9 Carnaby Street in the city’s Soho district — is in itself a historic Stones reference, as Carnaby Street was a center of the 1960s Swinging London scene of which the group was an integral part.

Called “RS No. 9 Carnaby,” the store, created in partnership with UMG’s merch and brand-management company Bravado, will “feature all the hallmarks of the iconic band and include exclusive new fashion and merchandise under the ‘RS No. 9 Carnaby’ brand, available in-store and online beginning 9 September 2020,” according to the announcement. The collections include fashion and accessories, along with a special glassware developed with Baccarat engraved with the Rolling Stones tongue logo, as well as chairs and scarves from The Soloist, and raincoats and hats from premium Swedish raincoat brand Stutterheim.

The store will also introduce “Stones Red,” the official color from Pantone established from the first use of the band’s iconic logo. A collection celebrating the Rolling Stones official Pantone color along with exclusive limited-edition vinyl will also launch with the store.

The Rolling Stones said in a statement, “Soho has always encapsulated Rock ‘n’ Roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store. We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivaled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy.”

Jointly curated by the Rolling Stones and Bravado, the shop follows the brand colors of red and black and the glass floor features lyrics, while the fitting rooms are adorned with album artwork.

Mat Vlasic, CEO, Bravado said: “With this innovative partnership, the Rolling Stones add yet another cultural touchpoint to their rich legacy. RS No. 9 Carnaby is the result of years of planning and decades of building one of the world’s most recognized brands. It creates a destination where fans can connect and immerse themselves in the music, style and spirit of one of the world’s most iconic and beloved bands.”