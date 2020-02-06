Rolling Stones Unveil 2020 North American Tour Dates

Today the Rolling Stones announced that their “No Filter” tour will return to North America for a 15-city run in 2020. The 2020 tour is set to kick off May 8 at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego and will bring The Stones back to markets they have not played in over a decade, including Vancouver, Austin, Louisville, Cleveland, St. Louis, Charlotte and Tampa. The tour will also make stops in Minneapolis, Nashville, Dallas, Buffalo, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Atlanta (the full itinerary appears below).

“It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!,” said Mick Jagger. “We had the best time on the road last summer and we are ready to do it again!,” added Keith Richards.

Variety covered two dates on the band’s North American tour last summer, in Chicago and Pasadena. That tour was postponed several weeks while Jagger recovered from heart surgery, but you’d never have known it to see him.

Tickets for these dates will go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10am local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will be available. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, February 12 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 13 at 10 p.m. local time.

AEG Presents’ Concerts West is the promoter of The Rolling Stones “No Filter” 2020 North America tour. The tour’s sponsor, Alliance for Lifetime Income, is a nonprofit education organization that educates Americans about the importance of having protected lifetime income.

THE ROLLING STONES – NO FILTER TOUR DATES

USA /Canada 2020

May 8, 2020 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium

May 12, 2020 Vancouver, BC BC Place

May 16, 2020 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

May 20, 2020 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

May 24, 2020 Austin, TX Circuit of The Americas

May 29, 2020 Dallas, TX Cotton Bowl Stadium

June 6, 2020 Buffalo, NY New Era Field

June 10, 2020 Detroit, MI Ford Field

June 14, 2020 Louisville, KY Cardinal Stadium

June 19, 2020 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

June 23, 2020 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field

June 27, 2020 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center

July 1, 2020 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium

July 5, 2020 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

July 9, 2020 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium