Rolling Stones Unveil 2020 North American Tour Dates

Jem Aswad

Today the Rolling Stones announced that their “No Filter” tour will return to North America for a 15-city run in 2020. The 2020 tour is set to kick off May 8 at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego and will bring The Stones back to markets they have not played in over a decade, including Vancouver, Austin, Louisville, Cleveland, St. Louis, Charlotte and Tampa. The tour will also make stops in Minneapolis, Nashville, Dallas, Buffalo, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Atlanta (the full itinerary appears below).

“It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!,” said Mick Jagger. “We had the best time on the road last summer and we are ready to do it again!,” added Keith Richards.

Variety covered two dates on the band’s North American tour last summer, in Chicago and Pasadena. That tour was postponed several weeks while Jagger recovered from heart surgery, but you’d never have known it to see him.

Tickets for these dates will go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10am local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will be available. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, February 12 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 13 at 10 p.m. local time.

AEG Presents’ Concerts West is the promoter of The Rolling Stones “No Filter” 2020 North America tour. The tour’s sponsor, Alliance for Lifetime Income, is a nonprofit education organization that educates Americans about the importance of having protected lifetime income.

THE ROLLING STONES – NO FILTER TOUR DATES
USA /Canada 2020

May 8, 2020                        San Diego, CA                    SDCCU Stadium
May 12, 2020                      Vancouver, BC                   BC Place
May 16, 2020                      Minneapolis, MN             U.S. Bank Stadium
May 20, 2020                      Nashville, TN                      Nissan Stadium
May 24, 2020                      Austin, TX                            Circuit of The Americas
May 29, 2020                      Dallas, TX                             Cotton Bowl Stadium
June 6, 2020                        Buffalo, NY                          New Era Field
June 10, 2020                     Detroit, MI                          Ford Field
June 14, 2020                     Louisville, KY                      Cardinal Stadium
June 19, 2020                     Cleveland, OH                    FirstEnergy Stadium
June 23, 2020                     Pittsburgh, PA                   Heinz Field
June 27, 2020                     St. Louis, MO                     The Dome at America’s Center
July 1, 2020                         Charlotte, NC                     Bank of America Stadium
July 5, 2020                         Tampa, FL                            Raymond James Stadium
July 9, 2020                         Atlanta, GA                         Mercedes-Benz Stadium

 

