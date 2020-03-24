×

Lil Uzi Vert Repeats Atop Album Chart, as Niall Horan Enters at No. 4

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lil Uzi Vert would have had an easy time staying at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone albums chart for a second week, regardless. But the fact that he released a deluxe version of his album just one week after the standard edition ensured that he really racked up big numbers.

The expanded version of “Eternal Atake,” dubbed “Eternal Atake (Deluxe) – Luv vs. the World 2,” added no less than 14 songs to the original edition. That helped Lil Uzi Vert accrue 246,100 album-equivalent units — not that many fewer than the 287,100 figure it had in week 1.

Breaking down the numbers for the rapper, his album had 305.8 million song streams for the week, obviously the overwhelming factor when he sold just 21,200 individual songs and a minuscule 4,400 full digital album sales.

The top debut was was Niall Horan’s “Heartbreak Weather,” entering at No. 4 with 60,700 album units. The former One Direction member actually sold about 10 times as many full albums as Lil Uzi Vert did: an impressive 41,900 (some of that due to the album being bundled with concert tickets or merch). But, of course, his far lower song stream count was responsible for his lower chart position, as he was streamed 19.6 million times, with 11,100 song sales adding to the total.

The No. 2 album was Lil Baby’s “My Turn,” which debuted on top two weeks ago and is still going strong with 73,200 album units in its third frame. His weekly song streams stood at 82.4 million.

Bad Bunny is at No. 3 on the chart, with Jhene Ako at No. 5 (down from her No. 2 entry last week), Roddy Ricch at No. 6, a new entry by Don Toliver’s “Heaven or Hell” in seventh place, and Post Malone, Jutin Bieber and the “Frozen 2” soundtrack at Nos. 8-10.

Last week, the “Frozen 2” album was at No. 19. The 10-position leap is no doubt due to Disney’s decision to bump up putting the film on its Disney+ service to meet the requests at parents shut in with their children during the coronavirus crisis.

Jay Electronica’s long awaited “A Written Testimony” entered outside of the top 10, at No. 12, with 27.2 album units.

On Rolling Stone’s songs chart, Roddy Ricch’s nearly indomitable “The Box” returned to No. 1 after briefly ceding the spot to Lil Uzi Vert last week. It accumulated 219,900 song units for the week and had 25.6 million streams.

One of the bonus tracks added to the deluxe edition of Lil Uzi Vert’s album, “Myron,” entered at No. 2 with 180,400 song units and 22 million streams.

The new album by the Weeknd is expected to push Lil Uzi Vert out of the top slot on next week’s chart.

More Music

  • Lil Uzi Vert Repeats Atop Album

    Lil Uzi Vert Repeats Atop Album Chart, as Niall Horan Enters at No. 4

    Lil Uzi Vert would have had an easy time staying at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone albums chart for a second week, regardless. But the fact that he released a deluxe version of his album just one week after the standard edition ensured that he really racked up big numbers. The expanded version of [...]

  • Scott Z. Burns

    'Contagion' Writer Scott Z. Burns Sets Musical Anthology Series at AMC

    AMC has given out a series order to the musical anthology dramedy “National Anthem,” with the cabler giving the series an initial eight-episode order. “National Anthem” hails from writer Scott Z. Burns with “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad” executive producer Mark Johnson also set to executive produce the new series. The show is the [...]

  • Steve Earle

    Steve Earle Pulls Out of Universal Music Fire Lawsuit

    Steve Earle has pulled out of a lawsuit against Universal Music Group that was filed by five artists last year over damage the artists’ musical recordings suffered in a 2008 fire that destroyed many assets in the company’s vaults. With the withdrawal from the lawsuit earlier this month of the Tupac Estate and Soundgarden, and withdrawal last year of [...]

  • Photo by Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock (10445425n)Exclusive -

    Tuesday's Music Live-Streams: Chloe x Halle, Kiana Ledé, Meghan Linsey, Diplo, More

    The pace of fresh music live-streams is slowing down just a little mid-week, but Tuesday brings promising performances in store from Chloe x Halle, Josh Ritter, Kiana Ledé, “The Voice” alumna Meghan Linsey and her duo partner Tyler Cain, and a DJ set from Diplo, among others. Starting today, too, Brendan Benson is joining the [...]

  • Recording Academy Musicares Logo

    Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, More Join MusiCares Coronavirus Relief Fund

    Amazon Music, Facebook, SiriusXM-Pandora, Spotify, Tidal, and YouTube Music announced today that they are contributing to the COVID-19 Relief Fund announced last week by the Recording Academy’s charitable foundation MusiCares to support music industry workers in need. According to the announcement, the fund, which was established with a $2 million donation from the two organizations, has raised [...]

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Delays 'Chromatica,' Reveals She'd Planned a Secret Coachella Set

    Lady Gaga has announced on her social media that she is delaying her “Chromatica” album, previously set for April 10, indefinitely. Additionally, the posts reveal she had planned to do a secret set at the Coachella Festival, before that gathering was pushed back from April to October. While noting that her April 30-May 11 shows [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad