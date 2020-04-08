The Weeknd Has Top Album for a Second Week, Followed by Chart Debuts for 5 Seconds of Summer, Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam

To probably no one’s surprise, the blockbuster release from the Weeknd tops the albums chart for a second week, even with big names like 5 Seconds of Summer, Dua Lipa and Pearl Jam crashing into the top 10.

The Rolling Stone chart shows the star’s “After Hours” accumulating 146,500 album units in week 2, down from 460,000 the previous week, which represented the best opening figure for the year to date. This week’s tally for the Weeknd includes 48,500 actual whole-album sales, 42,700 individual song sales and 113.9 million streams.

The Weeknd — subject of the cover story in this week’s print issue of Variety — also has the top song of the week with “Blinding Lights,” which racked up 22.7 million song streams in its seventh week out.

Back on the albums chart, 5 Seconds of Summer’s “Calm” came in at No. 2 with an impressive 144,300 album units, within spitting distance of the Weeknd. If it came down strictly to full-album sales, 5 Seconds would have been on top, because the group’s fans clearly wanted the whole thing — 122,700 sales of the complete “Calm” were registered, a rare feat these days. But the album came in second overall because of its more modest individual song sales (7,000) and song streams (21.5 million).

Dua Lipa, who has a huge Top 40 radio hit with “Don’t Start Now,” had her sophomore album, “Future Nostalgia,” enter at No. 4 with 58,900 album units. That represents 15,400 full album sales, 35,400 song sales and 46.6 million streams.

Pearl Jam’s first album in years, “Gigaton,” bowed at No. 7 with 48,200 album units. The vast majority of that came from actual album sales, with 39,500 copies sold. Song sales (5,200) and streams (5.8 million) were on the slimmer side.

PartyNextDoor’s “PartyMobile” was the fourth and final top 10 entry, in at No. 9 with 39,700 album units. It sold close to no full albums (2,300) and song sales were minimal (8,200), but the group’s streams were much stronger, at 43.9 million.

Moving into the top 20 albums, Joyner Lucas’ “ADHD” entered at No. 11 with 36,400 album units, and Jessie Reyez’ “Before Love Came to Kill Us” was a No. 14 entry, with 27,100.

Strong holdovers on the album chart included Lil Uzi Vert at No. 2, Lil Baby at No. 5, Bad Bunny one spot behind that, and Roddy Ricch at No. 8.

Back on the songs chart, Ricch came in behind the Weeknd in second place with the long-running “The Box, and Lipa moved up to No. 3 with “Don’t Start Now,” its peak on this chart to date. Lipa also had her new single, “Break My Heart,” debuting at No. 11.