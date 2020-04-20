The Weeknd Stays on Top of Album Chart as Tory Lanez, The Strokes Debut in Top 10

The Weeknd’s “After Hours” has kept its No. 1 position on the Rolling Stone albums chart for a fourth consecutive week, followed by new releases from Tory Lanez and The Strokes debuting in the top 10.

Though its total album units decreased steadily from 90,200 to 74,100, “After Hours” was able to clinch the top spot yet again. Creeping just behind The Weeknd is Grammy-nominated rapper Tory Lanez with his mixtape “The New Toronto 3,” coming in at 56,600 album units in its first week.

Also of note is The Strokes’ comeback record “The New Abnormal,” which debuted on the chart at No. 9. With a total of 33,800 album units, it’s the only rock album to make it in the top 10 this week. In addition, the “Trolls: World Tour” soundtrack jumped up to No. 15, with a total of 22,200 album units.

As for the songs chart, Drake’s viral hit “Toosie Slide” remains at No. 1 for a second week after knocking The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” to No. 2 last week. “Toosie Slide” has 239,000 song units and 26.6 million streams, losing steam from last week but still going strong. The top new entry is Twenty One Pilots with their quarantine anthem, “Level of Concern,” which has racked up 78,200 song units since its release on April 9.

Though he’s held his own for a month now, The Weeknd might have to prepare for an overthrow next week. With last Friday’s unexpected release of DaBaby’s third studio album, “Blame It on Baby,” the charts are set for a shake up.