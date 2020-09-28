‘Rocky’ and ‘Legally Blonde’ in Concert Series Coming in 2021 (EXCLUSIVE)

“Rocky” and “Legally Blonde” are set to receive the “Films in Concert” treatment. Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) and TCG Entertainment have announced the tour series is set to begin in July 2021.

Audiences around the world will be able to experience the anthems of “Rocky” and songs such as “We Could Still Belong Together” by Lisa Loeb and “Magic” by the Black Eyed Peas performed live by a full symphony orchestra and played in sync to the films.

The partnership with TCG Entertainment is part of MGM’s overall strategy to grow its portfolio of live events and immersive experiences that let fans enjoy their favorite movies and characters well beyond the silver screen.

The “Rocky in Concert” series will include six musical events for each of the six films in the original franchise, beginning with the film’s debut in 1976. The events will offer interactive experiences and exclusive merchandise to accompany the series.

“Legally Blonde in Concert” will get to revisit Reese Witherspoon’s iconic outing as Elle Woods, the California blonde who has it all, until her boyfriend dumps her and she does everything she can to get him back including enrolling in law school.

As with “Rocky in Concert,” “Legally Blonde” will allow fans to enjoy a live orchestra playing songs from the film’s soundtrack, with exclusive retail kiosks.

Both events are currently scheduled to tour through North America, Europe, and Australia, with additional markets to be added. The concerts are planned to begin in July 2021 and run through the end of June 2024.

Robert Marick, MGM’s Executive Vice President Global Consumer Products and Experiences, said, “MGM is looking to create additional ways that fans can interact with and enjoy their favorite stories and characters well beyond the end credits of the film. The concert events for both Rocky and Legally Blonde are part of our strategy of developing meaningful experiences that fans will love. TCG are true experts in this space and we couldn’t have asked for better partners as we kick off this brand-new initiative.”

Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, said, “We are excited to be working with MGM on bringing the iconic Rocky film series and Legally Blonde to the concert hall. Both Rocky and Legally Blonde are fantastic films with great music. These shows will perform in symphony halls, theaters and performing arts centers around the world.”