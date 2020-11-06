How to Watch Saturday’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Special

The first-ever virtual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Special will air on Saturday via HBO at 8 p.m. ET.

Viewing options are narrow, as this is very much an exclusive: Watching the special requires a subscription to HBO or HBO Max. But for any non-subscribers curious to see the program, but worried that signing up just to see the show is too daunting a financial commitment, HBO Max is currently offering a seven-day free trial.

Potential viewers may have access to HBO through cable, satellite or TV packages as an add-on. HBO’s website, Roku, Amazon Fire, Amazon Prime or other Internet providers also offer subscription options for the cable channel.

The one-week free trial offer for HBO Max can be found here.

In Los Angeles and elsewhere on the west coast, the show will air at 8 p.m. PT on HBO West, but California cable subscribers who want to see it at the same time as their east coast friends can tune in to the HBO East channel at 5 p.m. PT.

The pre-recorded event will celebrate the newest induction class, which includes Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex and Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees Jon Landau and Irving Azoff. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl will kick off the event by introducing each inductee.

Additional guest performers or presenters include Luke Bryan, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Miley Cyrus, Billy Gibbons, Don Henley, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Chris Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brad Paisley, Bruce Springsteen, St. Vincent, Ringo Starr, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, Heart’s Nancy Wilson and more.

Just prior to the induction special, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will livestream a virtual red carpet event on its Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels at 6:45 p.m. ET. The program, hosted by Carrie Keagan, will feature both live and pre-recorded conversations with the new inductees and guest performers.

Originally scheduled for May 2 at Cleveland’s Public Auditorium, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Special was moved to November with hopes of still being able to hold an in-person event, before the show went virtual due to the ongoing pandemic. This year marks the first time the annual ceremony won’t feature a live concert.