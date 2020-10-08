Rock Hall of Fame Enlists Dave Grohl, Bruce Springsteen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Miley Cyrus and Others as Guest Stars for Virtual Induction

For its upcoming virtual induction ceremony, to be telecast on HBO Nov. 7, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced an extremely wide-ranging slew of guest stars, which is fitting, given this year’s extraordinarily eclectic cast of inductees.

Dave Grohl will begin the show by introducing the class of 2020, to be followed by other stars offering testimonials about the impact of the Hall’s newcomers on their lives. The org hasn’t announced which guests will speak about which inductees, but it may not be difficult to connect the dots, in many cases, with an incoming class that’s made up of Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex.

The guests announced Thursday afternoon: Luke Bryan, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Miley Cyrus, Billy Gibbons, Dave Grohl, Don Henley, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Chris Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brad Paisley, Bruce Springsteen, St. Vincent, Ringo Starr, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron and Nancy Wilson.

Besides the six artist inductees, Jon Landau and Irving Azoff will be Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees, which may provide clues as to who Springsteen and Henley will be celebrating.

“We’re honored to come together with this distinguished group of musicians and artists to celebrate our 2020 class of inductees,” said Joel Peresman, president-CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement. “While this year’s program will be different than those of years past, we look forward to recognizing their impact on the industry, their fans and the next generation of artists.”

The premiere airing of the show will be Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO; it’ll also be available for streaming on HBO Max. The recorded telecast comes in lieu of the traditional live ceremony that, before the pandemic, was scheduled to have happened on May 2.