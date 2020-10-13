Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp Kicks Off ‘Front Row Live’ Series With Alice Cooper on Halloween (EXCLUSIVE)

Alice Cooper will help usher in Halloween as part of Front Row Live, a new Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp series. In partnership with Los Angeles radio station KLOS-FM, which is owned by Meruelo Media, the series will span six events, each featuring appearances by music icons including Roger Daltrey of The Who, Joe Elliott of Def Leppard and Styx.

“These Front Row Live events will give fans exclusive access and an experience with their favorite artists they could never get with the typical backstage meet-n-greet,” said KLOS program director Keith Cunningham.

Each appearance will benefit the artist’s respective charitable organization. Cooper’s Halloween show will support his charity Solid Rock, as well as Rock the Socks; The curtain will rise on Daltrey Nov. 14, with proceeds benefiting Teen Cancer America; and Joe Elliot and Def Leppard are teaming up to support their respective road crews, who have been sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Elliot will appear November 28th, and Styx is set for December 12.

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp is normally an in-person event, but organizers got creative during the pandemic, offering Zoom sessions with artists starting on June 1. The sessions allowed fans to participate in an interactive online “Masterclass” series allowing those tuning in to learn from and speak with artists virtually. Unlike typical meet and greets, attendees are able to hang out for 60-90 minutes with their favorite artists, who share intimate stories and answer at least one question directly to the artist. Since its launch, there have been over 100 classes. Some artists bring their instruments to the experience.

Past participants include Aerosmith drummer Tom Hamilton, Ramones drummer Marky Ramone, former Billy Joel drummer Liberty DeVitto, Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra, Blue Öyster Cult members Buck Dharma Roeser and Eric Bloom, Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine, Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss, ex-Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach, and Yes members Steve Howe, Geoff Downes and Alan White, among many others.

Added Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp moderator Britt Lightning: “These classes are a great way to connect with fans with their favorite artists in a meaningful way.”

See below for the Front Row Live schedule and head to www.rockcamp.com for tickets and additional information.

FRONT ROW LIVE with KLOS Schedule

10/31 Alice Cooper 5:00 PM PT

11/14 Roger Daltrey (The Who) 12:00 PM PT

11/28 Joe Elliott (Def Leppard) 12:00 PM PT

12/12 Styx 5:00 PM PT