×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony Rescheduled for November Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, located on the shores of Lake Erie in downtown Cleveland. Architect I.M. Pei designed the museum's futuristic building. Cleveland is hosting the Republican National Convention from Monday through Thursday, July 18 to 21, 2016GOP 2016 Cleveland, Cleveland, USA
CREDIT: Beth J Harpaz/AP/Shutterstock

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 ceremony has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, with the live broadcast from the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio kicking off at 8:00 p.m. ET on HBO. This marks the first time the ceremony will be broadcast live on the network.

The ceremony was postponed on March 12 due to coronavirus concerns.

“We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President Joel Peresman said in a statement. “Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense. We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience.”

This year’s Hall of Fame inductees include Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, T-Rex and the Notorious B.I.G.

While only four confirmed cases of the virus have been detected in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine plans to issue a public order limiting mass gatherings of people, according to the report.Multiple conferences, festivals and events have been cancelled or postponed as the virus has spread in recent weeks. In the U.S., the South by Southwest festival was cancelled, while the Coachella and Ultra Music Festivals have been postponed. Multiple artists have cancelled or postponed tours of Asia and Australia, and Pearl Jam and Neil Young are among the artists who have postponed North American tours. Earlier on Thursday, The Who cancelled a scheduled tour of the United Kingdom, but promised that the shows will “definitely happen.”

More TV

  • Wall Street Stocks Placeholder

    U.S. Markets Rally as Coronavirus Stimulus Plans Advance in Congress

    Major U.S. stock indices rallied on Tuesday amid hopeful signs that another federal economic stimulus package is coming together to provide relief to workers and businesses jolted by the sudden impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than 1,000 points, or 6%, at the start of the trading session. [...]

  • Robin Roberts Omarosa

    Robin Roberts to Begin Co-Anchoring 'GMA' From Home

    Robin Roberts, one of the most familiar faces in morning-TV news, will start to co-anchor ABC’s “Good Morning America” from home, after a doctor recommended she do so due to her medical history and the nation’s continuing struggle with the spread of coronavirus Roberts has no symptoms and is in good health, but has grappled [...]

  • The Olympic Rings adorn an event

    Olympic Games Will Be Postponed a Year Due to Coronavirus

    The Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will be postponed for a year, until 2021, Japan’s Prime Minister Abe Shinzo announced Tuesday. The executive board of Tokyo 2020 has scheduled a press conference on Monday that is now expected formally to announce the postponement of the games. The games were scheduled to have started on July [...]

  • More Than Blue 2018 Taiwan film

    Taiwan Film 'More Than Blue' Heads for Series Adaptation

    “More than Blue,” the Taiwanese romantic film that was a surprise hit in China and across Asia, is to be adapted as a TV series. Singapore’s mm2 is producing in association with Taiwan’s Goodfilm Workshop. The 10-part series will serve as an origin story and probe the student days of star-crossed characters Chang Che-Kai (K) [...]

  • Bob OdenkirkBob Odenkirk portrait session, Los

    Watch Our Live Bob Odenkirk Interview Following Tonight's 'Better Call Saul' at 7 P.M.

    Find out why tonight’s episode of “Better Call Saul,” “changes it all” for main character Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk, in an in-depth, live interview with the series star on the “Variety After-Show.” After the episode premieres (7 pm PST, 10 pm EST) head over to Variety’s Instagram for a live question and answer [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad