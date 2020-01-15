×

Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, Notorious B.I.G. Among 2020 Rock Hall of Fame Inductees

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Whitney Houston Trent Reznor Notorious BIG
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T.Rex are the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees, the organization announced this morning. Receiving the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which is essentially for non-performing professionals, are longtime Bruce Springsteen manager and former music critic Jon Landau and veteran Eagles manager and multifaceted executive Irving Azoff.

The 35th annual ceremony will be broadcast live for the first time this year — May 2, on HBO, from the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. Tickets are on sale Feb. 27; performances and special guests will be announced later.

This year’s performance lineup will inevitably be filled with tribute performances, as half of the inductees — Houston, Notorious B.I.G. (real name: Christopher Wallace) and Marc Bolan of T. Rex — are deceased.

Voters seem to have had diversity at least partially in mind: two of the six nominees are black — the Hall’s past inductees are overwhelmingly white — although just one (Houston) is female. The noms also reach across several time periods, with the Doobie Brothers and T. Rex dating primarily from the 1970s, new wave icons Depeche Mode and pop superstar Houston from the ‘80s and ‘90s, and alternative-rock titans Nine Inch Nails and Notorious B.I.G. dating from the ‘90s and, in the former case, into the ‘00s. Notorious B.I.G. is indisputably one of the greatest rappers of all time and his career would likely have extended far beyond 1997, the year he was murdered.

Artists who were nominated but not inducted this year are Pat Benatar, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, Dave Matthews Band, MC5, Motorhead, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden and Thin Lizzy.

Four of the inductees — the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex — and nine of the 16 total nominees were on the ballot for the first time, with nominees Dave Matthews Band, Motorhead, Pat Benatar, Soundgarden and Thin Lizzy filling out that list. Chaka Khan, with and without the group Rufus, and Kraftwerk have both been up six times. To be eligible this year, each nominee’s first single or album had to be released in 1994 or earlier.

Last year’s inductees were the Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music and the Zombies, making for an exceptionally strong show.

Accordng to the announcement, ballots were sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, including current living Inductees, historians and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration. The original 16 nominees that were considered for induction were selected by a nominating committee in September of 2019.

Klipsch Audio, a  global speaker and headphone manufacturer, is a strategic partner and presenting sponsor of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, its Induction Ceremony events and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Main Stage.

More Biz

  • Whitney Houston Trent Reznor Notorious BIG

    Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, Notorious B.I.G. Among 2020 Rock Hall of Fame Inductees

    Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T.Rex are the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees, the organization announced this morning. Receiving the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which is essentially for non-performing professionals, are longtime Bruce Springsteen manager and former music critic Jon Landau and veteran Eagles [...]

  • Monster Hunt 2

    Chinese Effects Leader BaseFX Sold to Sunac Culture (EXCLUSIVE)

    BaseFX, one of China’s leading visual effects groups, has been bought by fast-moving media conglomerate Sunac Culture Group. The group, which has film and TV credits including “Star Trek: Beyond” and “Aquaman,” was founded in Beijing in 2006 and subsequently expanded to other sites in China at Wuxi and Xiamen. Last year it opened a [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Rita Vennari Elected President of Association of Talent Agents

    Rita Vennari has been elected president of the Association of Talent Agents, the trade organization that has been locked in a battle with the Writers Guild of America for nearly a year. Vennari is president of SBV Talent, a commercial and voiceover agency that she founded in 1978. She will serve a two-year term as [...]

  • Diana Son, Sophia Chang Attend Asian

    Asian American Creatives Gather for First-Ever Writers Network Dinner in NYC

    When writer Mary Park enthusiastically took the microphone to address the unprecedented gathering of Asian American writers in New York on Monday, she couldn’t help but point out the discouragement surrounding the lack of Asian American representation in the 2020 Oscar nominations, coincidentally released on the same day. The gathering was the inaugural New York [...]

  • iheartmedia logo

    iHeartMedia Announces ‘New Organizational Structure,’ Layoffs Ensue

    iHeartMedia today announced a “new organizational structure” and “technology transformation” as it modernizes the company, and as often happens during such moves, layoffs are taking place. According to Country Aircheck and All Access, there have been multiple layoffs in the country and other sectors of the largest radio network in the U.S., including top roles [...]

  • Paramount Pictures Rebrands Television Production Unit

    Paramount Pictures Rebrands Television Production Unit

    Paramount Pictures has adjusted the moniker of its television production unit. As of Tuesday, Paramount Television has been renamed Paramount Television Studios. That lines up from a brand perspective with the existing CBS Television Studios operation, which is much larger than its counterpart. The move is understood to be an effort to end confusion in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad