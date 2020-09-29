Rob Thomas Signs Publishing Deal With Round Hill Music

Rob Thomas has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Round Hill Music, joining a roster than includes Trombone Shorty, Toro Y Moi and Bones UK, among others.

A gifted songwriter, Thomas’ credits include two decades-worth of hits by Matchbox Twenty (including the No. 1s “Push,” “3AM,” “Bent,” “If You’re Gone” and “Unwell”), his own solo work and such classics as 1999’s Grammy Award-winning “Smooth” by Santana, on which he was a featured artist and co-writer. On Matchbox’s “Disease,” Thomas collaborated with Mick Jagger. Thomas has been honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, receiving the Hal David Starlight Award, among other accolades.

Said Josh Gruss Founder and CEO of Round Hill Music: “Rob Thomas is a superstar. A superstar songwriter, artist and human being. The whole team is proud he chose Round Hill as his publishing home and personally, I am proud to call him my friend”

“I’m so excited to be a part of the Round Hill family,” added Thomas. “From the first time I met everyone there I could feel a passion for music and songwriting that is infectious. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.”

Matchbox Twenty was due to tour this year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, has pushed the 54-date arena and amphitheater trek to 2021. The North American outing features The Wallflowers as supporting act.

Thomas is also noted philanthropist, having launched the Sidewalk Angels Foundation, a New York-based nonprofit providing desperately needed funds and support to no-kill animal shelters and rescues, with his wife, Marisol, in 2003.