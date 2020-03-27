Listen to PartyNextDoor’s Rihanna-Featuring New Song ‘Believe It’

×

Variety Staff

CREDIT: John Photography/Shutterstock

It’s hardly a new Rihanna song, but after years without any new music from the Barbados-born singer, we have to take what we can get: a feature on “Believe It,” a song from PartyNextDoor’s new album “Partymobile.”

Party (or “Mr. NextDoor”?) is a longtime Drake associate, signed to the Toronto titan’s OVO label, and has also worked extensively with Rihanna in the past, co-writing her smash “Work” as well as the hits “Wild Thoughts” and “Sex With Me.” Although the song had been in the works for many months, according to a Rolling Stone interview with producer Ninetyfour, Rihanna’s vocals were only added on Monday.

Indeed, the song was finished so last-minute that Ninetyfour and coproducer Bizness Boi didn’t even hear it until the rest of the world did, when it arrived on streaming services at midnight.

“It’s like Christmas,” Ninetyfour said. “You’re a young kid waiting for that present, you wake up, and it’s just there.”

In more impactful news, Rihanna donated desperately needed protective equipment to New York State this week, which has been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted his thanks to the singer on Thursday.

“I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State. We’re so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up,” the governor wrote.

Rihanna has already donated $5 million through her Clara Lionel Foundation on Monday to various organizations on the frontlines of the coronavrius pandemic in the U.S., the Caribbean and Africa.

 

 

