×

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation Donates $5 Million to Help Fight Coronavirus

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rihanna5th Annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball, Arrivals, Cipriani Wall Street, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2019
CREDIT: John Photography/Shutterstock

Rihanna has joined the growing list of celebrities trying to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) has donated $5 million to several organizations around the world, particularly in marginalized communities in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa, that are treating the sick and working to prevent the spread of the virus.

CLF’s funds are being distributed to Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and others.

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities — those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic,” CLF executive director Justine Lucas said in a statement.

Funds will support local food banks serving at-risk communities and the elderly in the U.S., testing and care in Haiti and Malawi, the distribution of medical equipment, vaccine and therapy research and development, and healthcare training.

“CLF believes that one of the most powerful weapons we have against COVID-19 is preparedness,” the group said in statement. “Protecting our frontline health workers and marginalized communities around the world requires getting ahead of it fast, and the time to act is now.”

Rihanna founded CLF in 2012 in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite, with the goal of working with community-based leaders and organizations supporting education and emergency response and preparedness across the Caribbean and Sub-Saharan Africa.

More Music

  • Rihanna5th Annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond

    Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation Donates $5 Million to Help Fight Coronavirus

    Rihanna has joined the growing list of celebrities trying to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. The singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) has donated $5 million to several organizations around the world, particularly in marginalized communities in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa, that are treating the sick and working to prevent the spread [...]

  • Kenny Rogers performs at the Country

    Country Music Icon Kenny Rogers Dies at 81

    Vocalist Kenny Rogers, who dominated the pop and country charts in the 1970s and 1980s with a string of sleekly tailored hits and won three Grammys, has died. He was 81. Rogers “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” a representative for the singer [...]

  • Juliana HatfieldJuliana Hatfield in concert at

    San Francisco Music Venue Slim's to Close After 30 Years

    After serving as a staple of the San Francisco Bay Area nightlife scene for 30 years, popular music club Slim’s announced on Friday (March 20) that it would be ceasing operations permanently. As first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, the beloved venue founded and co-owned by musician Boz Scaggs informed employees on Wednesday that [...]

  • Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety

    All the Ways Hollywood Workers Can Get Financial Help

    As Hollywood’s guilds begin to petition the U.S. government for aid to unemployed workers, many guild and grassroots efforts are springing up to help in the meantime. Netflix was the first major company to make a commitment, pledging $1 million to assist out-of-work crew members across the industry, organizations that support entertainment workers and workers [...]

  • Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Surprise

    Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Surprise Grounded Fans With Live-Stream Duets (Watch)

    It should surprise exactly no one that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are sheltering-in-place together, and after previously going public only with one-off performances, the duo shared some of the harmonies they’ve worked up in private with a four-song set they live-streamed Friday afternoon. “You sound freakin’ great,” Cabello told Mendes after some particularly busy [...]

  • Office assistant

    Assistants Laid Off, Expense Accounts Frozen, Pay Delayed as Coronavirus Disrupts Agencies

    For Hollywood’s biggest talent agencies, working from home has been the least of tough adjustments in the stunning fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Revenue streams at the companies have suddenly dried up as show business has shut down. From major players CAA, WME, UTA, ICM Partners and Paradigm, economic hardship, staff cuts, and a complete [...]

  • Shawn Mendes, Camila CabelloShawn Mendes and

    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello to Do Spur-of-the-Moment Joint Live-Stream Performance

    Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are teaming up and joining the rush of performers doing live-stream performances for fans stuck at home during the coronavirus crisis — and they’re not giving anyone a lot of warning. The performance, announced only about an hour prior to going live, is due to happen at 6 p.m. ET/3 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad