Republic Records Promotes Amaiya Davis To VP of Media/Cultural Impact & Engagement

Republic Records has promoted Amaiya Davis to vice president of media/cultural impact & engagement, it was announced today by the company’s executive vice president of media & artist relations, Joseph Carozza. She is based at the label’s New York headquarters.

Davis will continue to spearhead publicity campaigns for a diverse roster of artists, including City Morgue, Duckwrth, Kash Doll, Kiana Ledé, Lil Tecca and more, according to the announcenemt. In this dual role, she remains integral to the label’s emphasis on social justice and equality industrywide. She is a founding member of the Republic Records Action Committee (R2AC), which maintains adherence to elevated company standards of social responsibility and sustained leadership. Additionally, she is a member of the UMG Task For Meaningful Change.

“Joe has instituted an inspiring collaborative spirit for the media department,” Davis said. “It’s an incredibly supportive environment where everyone works together to maximize and exceed the potential of each campaign. He and the entire team empowered me to create my own path at Republic as a publicist and a champion for various diversity initiatives.”

Carozza added, “Not only is Amaiya an exemplary media strategist, but she is also an unwavering advocate for equality. Rising to the occasion to address the need for social justice, she has already made a significant impact at our company and beyond. It’s an honor to announce this well-deserved promotion.”

Davis joined Republic Records as a manager of media in 2019. Previously, she worked in public relations at RED Music and RCA Records.