Red Bull TV Unveils Songwriting Competition ‘The Cut’ (Watch)

Red Bull today released “The Cut,” an original songwriting series hosted by producer and DJ OG Parker. Available exclusively on Red Bull TV, “The Cut” features 18 unsigned songwriters and producers who have never met, as they’re randomly paired up and tasked with creating an original song from scratch with the hopes of winning a publishing deal.

The contestants are given just 12 hours and need a well-rounded musical skills to write, arrange and record their tracks, as well as the ability to collaborate with other music creators.

The winning songwriter receives a Red Bull Songs publishing deal, and the winning producer receives recording time in the Red Bull Music Studio in Los Angeles. In the event of a tie, the Red Bull Studios team will cast the deciding vote and pick a winner.

Covering a wide range of hip-hop and R&B, the series talent includes Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ta$ha Catour, R&B singer Adonis the Greek, producer Ye Ali, Brooklyn native Cryssy Bandz, self-taught producer Charlie Shuffer, melodic rapper JELEEL!, artist Jermaine Elliot, lyrical specialist Jon Swaii and rapper/peace activist Kid Lennon.

“I am incredibly impressed with the high level of creativity and originality that stemmed from this dynamic group,” said OG Parker. “The dedication and musical growth of everyone this season was unparalleled, and Red Bull and I are proud to give wings to these talented artists.”

The original tracks created throughout the series will be available to stream on Spotify, Soundcloud and all other music streaming platforms on April 22.

The first installment of The Cut was released in March in the UK, hosted by BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Tiffany Calver. Nic Da Kid and Rasstokyo Tokyo (aka Tokyo The Producer) emerged as the winning duo.

DETAILS

Title: The Cut

Series Airs: All episodes premiere April 22 at 10AM PST

Series Link: https://www.redbull.com/int-en/shows/the-cut

Filming location: Red Bull Music Studios Los Angeles

Episode duration: 4 episodes, 30 minutes

Producer: Renowned Films

Host: OG Parker

Cast: Adonis The Greek, Charlie Shuffler, Cryssy Bandz, Desta Dawn, Errol Bangz, Jeleel!, Jermaine Elliott, Jess Carp, Jon Swaii, Kid Lennon, Mother Wata, Ramii, Relaye, Ta$ha Catour, Versus.XX, Xian Bell, Ye Ali, Zil.

Photos: For images from The Cut, please visit Red Bull Content Pool. All photos are approved for media use with proper credit.

All Streaming Links: Available April 22 https://open.spotify.com/user/redbull

Episode 1 feat. OG Parker and Jon Swaii, Ta$ha Catour, Kid Lennon, Errol Bangz, Mother Wata, Versus.XX

https://www.redbull.com/int-en/episodes/the-cut-usa-e1

Episode 2 feat. OG Parker and Jeleel!, Charlie Shuffler, Desta Dawn, Ramii, Xian Bell, Jess Carp

https://www.redbull.com/int-en/episodes/the-cut-usa-e2

Episode 3 feat. OG Parker and Adonis The Greek, Jermaine Elliott, Zil, Ye Ali, Cryssy Bandz, Relaye

https://www.redbull.com/int-en/episodes/the-cut-usa-e3

Episode 4 feat. OG Parker and Jon Swaii, Ta$ha Catour, Adonis The Greek, Jermaine Elliott, Desta Dawn, Ramii

https://www.redbull.com/int-en/episodes/the-cut-usa-e4