Red Bull Presents Announces Music Programming for 2020

Red Bull Presents is announcing its return with another full year of music programming in 2020. The program will include a series of live music events in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Nashville, Oakland and Philadelphia across the year.

Red Bull Presents is a collection of shows that celebrates music scenes in cities across the globe. In the U.S., the series is focused on supporting local creative communities and unearthing inspiring stories.

2019 saw the series bring its signature showcases to cities such as Los Angeles, Boston, Nashville, Houston, Portland, and more. The shows were built with artists such as Buddy, Dizzy Fae, Dodgr, Tay Keith, Jamila Woods, Sky Rompiendo, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. Megan was unveiled at the show on a massive mechanical carousel horse, representative of the unique and creative production the Presents program is known for.

Individual show announcements and lineups will be announced in the coming weeks.2020 Red Bull Presents Cities

