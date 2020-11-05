Recording Academy Names Kelley Purcell VP of Membership & Industry Relations

The Recording Academy has announced the appointment of Kelley Purcell as Vice President of Membership & Industry Relations, effective immediately. According to the announcement, the appointment follows the Recording Academy’s recent restructure, which aims to streamline the organization and sharpen focus on its service to music. Reporting to Chief Industry Officer Ruby Marchand, Purcell will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of membership outreach, peer review, member account services, and the Academy’s Chapter systems, including regional and local teams, Chapter events and programming, and all facets of Chapter service.

“We are pleased to have Kelley as our Vice President of Membership & Industry Relations,” said Marchand. “Her expertise and history of being a driving force within the Membership & Industry Relations department make her a great asset to this organization. This is yet another step towards the Academy’s transformational commitment as we strive for greater inclusivity and work to ensure our membership reflects the diverse individuals who make up our music community.”

Purcell joined the Recording Academy as the Executive Director of the Los Angeles Chapter in 2013. She later transitioned to Senior Director of Member Outreach, leading industry outreach efforts across the Membership & Industry Relations department. During her tenure, she project-managed a cross-department team of IT, Digital Media and Communications colleagues over a two-year period and successfully implemented historic changes to the Academy’s membership systems. She also led the recruitment efforts to diversify Academy membership and was the liaison to the Academy’s first-ever Peer Review Panel, responsible for training this body and serving as its point person.

“I’m extremely passionate about the work I’ve done at the Academy over the past seven years and I’m thrilled to continue focusing my efforts on building a diverse membership body that feels heard, supported and represented,” said Purcell. “It’s important that our members understand that they have the power to influence and shape the future of the music industry, whether that’s through advocacy efforts, voting in the Grammy Awards process, or beyond. I’m excited to take on this elevated role and build upon the work the Recording Academy has already done to ensure our members and our industry thrive.”

Prior to her time at the Recording Academy, Purcell served as the executive director of Harvardwood, a global nonprofit organization for members of the Harvard University community who believe in the purpose and power of the arts. She also held past roles at Island Def Jam Music Group, Monitor Deloitte and Goldstar and received a cum laude bachelor’s degree in economics at Harvard University.