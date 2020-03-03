×

Recording Academy Interim CEO Says He ‘Feels Optimistic’ After Deborah Dugan Firing

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bebe Rexha, Gayle King, Alicia Keys, Deborah Dugan, President and CEO of the Recording Academy and Harvey Mason Jr.., Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy 62nd Grammy Awards nominations press conference, New York, USA - 20 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Aurora Rose/Shutterstock

On Monday, the day that the Recording Academy officially terminated Deborah Dugan, interim boss Harvey Mason Jr. sat with the Los Angeles Times for his first interview since the organization’s former president/CEO was abruptly — and controversially — placed on administrative leave just 10 days before the Grammy Awards.

“We see this as a really unfortunate set of circumstances,” he told the paper. “We know it affected people, and we don’t take that for granted. But for us as an organization, it’s a setback, and it’s not something that we’re going to spend a ton more time and energy on. We’re focused on the future, and on transforming the Academy.

“This is something I started in May when I came in,” he continued. “I feel really good about some of the steps we’ve taken thus far, and I feel very optimistic about where we are right now and going forward.”

Despite his claims of optimism, and despite the Academy’s unspecific citing of a “two exhaustive, costly independent investigations relating to Ms. Dugan and the allegations made against her and by her,” there’s little question that the Academy is continuing to reel from the biggest scandal in its history. Dugan, who was placed on leave on Jan. 16 amid vague accusations of “misconduct” toward an employee sources say was her former assistant, fiercely disputed the Academy’s version of events in a legal complaint and several statements, which accuse the organization of multiple instances of misconduct, including improprieties in the Grammy voting procedure, “egregious conflicts of interest, improper self-dealing by Board members… and a ‘boys’ club’ mentality”; “exorbitant” legal fees paid to outside law firms; and that attorney Joel Katz, an Academy executive affiliated with one of those law firms, attempted to “woo” and kiss her.

Her complaint also brought forth an accusation that her predecessor, Neil Portnow, raped an unnamed female artist; Portnow later admitted the accusation but said he was exonerated after a third-party investigation. Sources have told Variety that Dugan’s ouster was more of a “coup” by executives and officers at the Academy, who felt threatened by her agenda for change in the organization and disapproved of her management style.

While the Academy has doubled down on its strongly worded comments about Dugan’s “behavior” and claims there were “multiple” staffers who came forward, it has provided no specifics. Dugan and her attorney again contested the Academy’s version of events after her termination was made public on Monday; a rep for the Academy declined Variety’s request for details about the investigations, saying only, “ “Again, these allegations are false, as proven out by independent investigation which found them to be exactly that. Making the allegations again does not make them true.”

Mason was equally vague in his interview with the Times. Asked how soon he expects to name Dugan’s replacement, he said, “as soon as possible.” As to whether they are seeking another female chief executive — which many felt was important, given former Grammy chief Neil Portnow’s 2018 statement that female musicians and executives need to “step up” in order to advance in the industry —Mason said, “For us the emphasis is on finding a great CEO. The first and foremost priority will be interviewing a diverse and inclusive slate of candidates.”

In the wake of the racial and gender imbalances laid bare by Portnow’s comment, the Academy formed a Task Force for Inclusion and Diversity, headed by Michelle Obama’s former chief of staff, Tina Tchen. The Task Force filed its a strongly-worded 47-page report identifying multiple areas for improvement at the in December — which identified multiple areas where the Academy lacks diversity — but issued a statement in January saying ti was “shocked and dismayed” by Dugan’s allegations and demanded that the Academy implement its recommendations “without any delay.” It said it would reconvene in 90 days — mid-April — and expects to hear progress.

Mason said he is meeting with Tchen this month. The accusations brought against the Academy over the past two years have “given us a chance to inspect a lot of things about the academy,” Mason said. “We are making substantive improvements to everything we’re doing.”

Asked about the events of the past two months, he concluded, “I guess I saw a little bit of something coming — but not this. I ran for chair because I’ve been involved in the academy for 12 or 13 years, and I felt we could do some things differently. We needed to be more representative of the different genres and people making music. And I was excited that Deb was coming in with that same mindset. My whole objective in being here from Day One was to make sure that we were evolving as an academy, and this CEO issue is not distracting me from that.”

More Music

  • Bebe Rexha, Gayle King, Alicia Keys,

    Recording Academy Interim CEO Says He 'Feels Optimistic’ After Deborah Dugan Firing

    On Monday, the day that the Recording Academy officially terminated Deborah Dugan, interim boss Harvey Mason Jr. sat with the Los Angeles Times for his first interview since the organization’s former president/CEO was abruptly — and controversially — placed on administrative leave just 10 days before the Grammy Awards. “We see this as a really [...]

  • Taylor Swift The Ally Coalition's 5th

    Taylor Swift Named Top Global Music Seller of 2019; Universal Claims 8 of Top 10 Artists

    Taylor Swift has been named the best-selling international music act of 2019 in a report issued by IFPI, the organization that speaks for the music industry around the world. The honor reflects strong global sales for her seventh album, “Lover,” which was released in August. Swift’s last time topping the IFPI’s yearly top 10 was [...]

  • Warner Music Group Logo

    Warner Music Delays IPO Plan Due to Coronavirus, Report Says

    Warner Music Group has delayed a plan to kick off its IPO this week due to concerns over the coronavirus, according to Reuters, which cites “people familiar with the matter.” Fashion company Cole Haan also postponed its plans, according to the report. The companies made the decision after the S&P 500 Index lost close to 12% [...]

  • Deborah Dugan

    Deborah Dugan Fired by Recording Academy

    UPDATED: Deborah Dugan, who was placed on administrative leave from her post as president/CEO of the Recording Academy in January after accusations of “misconduct” toward an employee sources say was her former assistant, has been terminated, the organization announced today in a letter to members. It added that it will begin a search for a [...]

  • Lady Gaga Stupid Love

    Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Gets Release Date

    UPDATED: On the heels of her new single “Stupid Love,” which was released Friday, Lady Gaga has announced that her new album is indeed called “Chromatica,” as fans had speculated on the basis of the word’s appearance in the video and advertising, and will be out on April 10. Judging by the album’s page on [...]

  • Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., Bono,

    Los Angeles Clippers Owner Nearing Deal to Purchase the Forum

    Steve Ballmer, owner of the National Basketball Association’s Los Angeles Clippers, is “in advanced negotiations” to purchase The Forum in Inglewood, California, from the Madison Square Garden Company, according to reports in ESPN and the Los Angeles Times. While the deal would advance the franchise’s efforts to build a new home arena in the area, it [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad