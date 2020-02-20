×

Recording Academy in Mediation with Ousted CEO Deborah Dugan

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Deborah Dugan
CREDIT: Rozette Rago for Rolling Stone

The Recording Academy and its ousted president and CEO Deborah Dugan have officially entered mediation, just over a month after their dispute broke into the open, sources confirm to Variety. While a report in Billboard states that mediation began today, a source tells Variety that the two parties have been in communication for at least several days.

After weeks of discord between Dugan and the Academy’s Board of Trustees that began almost as soon as she assumed her post on August 1, she was abruptly placed on administrative leave, ostensibly for “misconduct” toward an employee (which seemingly amounted to some possible verbal abuse), but more likely because her agenda for change was too sweeping for the slow-moving organization.

Days after she was placed on leave, Dugan filed a bombshell complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging “egregious conflicts of interest, improper self-dealing by Board members and voting irregularities with respect to nominations for Grammy Awards”; millions in “exorbitant and unnecessary” fees paid to outside law firms; that her emails were being monitored and shared with Academy executives by her assistant; and not least, two serious allegations of sexual misconduct against senior Academy executives. In response, the Academy has made statements promising to finally act on the recommendations of its Task Force for Diversity, denied accusations of corruption its nominations process, and has made unspecific blanket denials of other allegations.

While the Academy has made statements defending its nomination policies and made a show of reactivating the Task Force — without acknowledging that it failed to take the Task Force recommendations seriously — it has yet to answer many of the questions raised by the complaint.

However, Dugan has little to gain from the situation except for a better settlement than the one her complaint says she was offered. The complaint says that the two parties were close to a quiet separation agreement late in December, but the Academy abruptly withdrew its initial offer — which sources say was around the $8 million severance in her employment contract — and came back with a much smaller offer, which Dugan rejected. She was then placed on leave and the argument became public.

While Dugan seems to be leaving the picture, her accusations are not — will the Academy enact real reform in the wake of the scandals of the past few weeks? Or is it back to the “boys’ club” that the Task Force was created to reform?

More Music

  • Justin Bieber

    Justin Bieber's 'Cupid' Movie Adds 'Greatest Showman' Director Michael Gracey as Producer

    “The Greatest Showman” director Michael Gracey is joining the production team of Justin Bieber’s animated film “Cupid.” The pop superstar will voice the titular Roman god and executive produce the Mythos Studios movie, directed by Pete Candeland. Black List writer Mike Vukadinovich (Hulu’s “The Runaways”) has also been hired to write the script. “Cupid” marks [...]

  • Deborah Dugan

    Recording Academy in Mediation with Ousted CEO Deborah Dugan

    The Recording Academy and its ousted president and CEO Deborah Dugan have officially entered mediation, just over a month after their dispute broke into the open, sources confirm to Variety. While a report in Billboard states that mediation began today, a source tells Variety that the two parties have been in communication for at least [...]

  • Reba McEntire Announces Re-Signing With Original

    Reba McEntire Announces Re-Signing With MCA Nashville at Surprise Ryman Gig

    At the end of a Universal Music Group Nashville showcase Thursday for attendees of Country Radio Seminar, a duet by Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood of their hit “The Fighter” appeared to be the climax. But UMG had a surprise in store: an announcement that country superstar Reba McEntire was re-joining her original label home, [...]

  • Mandy Moore

    Mandy Moore on Why She's Returning to Music, 20 Years After Hitting It Big

    Mandy Moore, of “This Is Us” fame, seemed to have said “that’s not me” when it came to making music anymore. But she was just biding her time, waiting for the right moment — and, she says, the right supportive relationship — to resume recording after dropping out in the late 2000s. The 35-year-old actress, [...]

  • Spotify and Resident Advisor Announce Ticketing

    Spotify Unveils Ticketing Partnership With Dance Music Platform Resident Advisor

    Spotify today announced a ticketing partnership with influential dance-music website Resident Advisor with the goal of “supporting music communities around the world by increasing attendance to thousands of local venues and parties.” The program will connect Spotify users to events by artists via localized event listings promoted within the application. The program is similar to [...]

  • The Weeknd Reveals Dates for Massive

    The Weeknd Reveals Dates for Massive ‘After Hours’ Tour

    With his new album “After Hours” due next month, the Weeknd has revealed dates for a massive tour in support of the album, which kicks off in Vancouver in June and continues across North America until early September, then moves to Europe in the fall. THE AFTER HOURS TOUR : https://t.co/89YAhPTd9g pic.twitter.com/BOEemiDI85 — The Weeknd [...]

  • Lana Del Rey

    Lana Del Rey Cancels European Tour After Losing Her Voice

    Lana Del Rey has cancelled her European and U.K. tour due to an unspecified illness that apparently has caused her to lose her voice. The singer, 34, said in a statement: “Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice. Dr has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad