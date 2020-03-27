×

Rapper Scarface on Living With Coronavirus: ‘I’m Scared to Death’

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brad "Scarface" Jordan, Michele Lemon. In this, Rapper turned political candidate, Brad "Scarface" Jordan, left, visits with voter Michele Lemon and her son outside of an early voting location in the Sunnyside neighborhood of Houston, Texas. Jordan is in a run-off against Carolyn Evans-Shabazz for a seat on the Houston City CouncilCity Council Rapper, Houston, USA - 09 Dec 2019
CREDIT: John Mone/AP/Shutterstock

Rapper Scarface gave an emotional account of his time in isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus. Scarface, whose real name is Brad Jordan, was interviewed by Atlanta rapper Ludacris on Instagram Live on March 27. Some three thousand people tuned in for the 20-minute chat.

“I’m scared to death,” said Scarface, who on Thursday (March 26) revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. The Houston native has been quarantined for three weeks in his house with no physical contact outside. He first experienced symptoms like a lack of taste and smell. “I ain’t never felt like this… vulnerable,” he added. “For the first time in my life, I feel like I was not in control of what was about to happen.”

Scarface emphasized repeatedly the dire need for all to stay isolated. “Don’t do it,” he cautioned to young people who want to socialize. “I know we feel invincible at times.” Personalizing the experience even more, Scarface added: “If God was trying to get my attention, he now has my undivided attention.”

To pass the time, Scarface said he was watching “All-American” on Netflix and catching up with friends, family and peers like Ice-T and Ice Cube. “D-Nice saved me,” he said of the DJ’s hours-long set over the weekend. “That shit that helped me more than anything.”

The ever inquisitive Ludacris asked a range of questions about daily life to which Scarface hesitated in making light but assured anyone watching that he had barely left his bedroom never mind allowing any outside people or products into his home. An appreciative ‘Cris ended their talk with gratitude for “being so raw and honest and vulnerable … always strong and resilient.”

Best known as a member of the Geto Boys, he released more than 10 albums as a solo artist and spent a portion of his career as a record executive at Def Jam South. Last year, he ran for Houston City Council, losing to former educator Carolyn Evans-Shabazz in a run-off election.

More Music

  • Brad "Scarface" Jordan, Michele Lemon. In

    Rapper Scarface on Living With Coronavirus: 'I'm Scared to Death'

    Rapper Scarface gave an emotional account of his time in isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus. Scarface, whose real name is Brad Jordan, was interviewed by Atlanta rapper Ludacris on Instagram Live on March 27. Some three thousand people tuned in for the 20-minute chat. “I’m scared to death,” said Scarface, who on Thursday [...]

  • Dua Lipa album cover Future Nostalgia

    Dua Lipa's 'Future Nostalgia': Album Review

    Is it wrong, right now, to be as happy as Dua Lipa’s second album makes you? Is this any time to celebrate pop music at its most ebullient, when we should be bullish on meditation? Shouldn’t we be focusing our attention on weightier matters than how to all guiltlessly throw ourselves a solo disco party? [...]

  • Future Man Season 3 Trailer

    TV News Roundup: Hulu Releases 'Future Man' Final Season Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s TV News Roundup, Hulu released a trailer for the third and final season of “Future Man,” and Fox and iHeartRadio’s upcoming concert special added Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R. and Sam Smith to its lineup. FIRST LOOKS Hulu has released a trailer for the third and final season of “Future Man.” As the [...]

  • Van Weezer

    Weezer Debuts Online Video Game as Throwback to Simpler Times -- And Album Promo

    Eight-bit diehards, get your thumbs ready: pop rock darlings Weezer have launched a nostalgia-heavy online side-scrolling action game, playable via web browsers.  The “The End of the Game” game has users playing as one of the band’s four members and jumping and shooting their way in a (surprisingly difficult) boss fight against an oversized, beanie-clad [...]

  • 'ive From Out There Coronavirus-Relief Concert

    'Live From Out There' Livestream, Which Raised $100,000 for Coronavirus Relief, Continues This Weekend

    Last week, 11E1even Group, in conjunction with Nugs.tv and Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, raised $100,000 for coronavirus relief with announced their new digital content series, “Live From Out There.” The festival continues this weekend with the lineup in the schedule below. “I’m seeing this just like any curated channel,” said Ben Baruch, owner of 11E1even Group. “This [...]

  • Joe Diffie performing at the 12th

    Country Star Joe Diffie Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    Joe Diffie has become the first country star to go public with a coronavirus diagnosis, announcing that he contracted the disease in a message to fans Friday. The singer did not reveal whether he is currently hospitalized. “I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment,” Diffie, 61, said in his statement. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad