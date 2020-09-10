Range Media Partners Mounts Music Division With BRND Founder Matt Graham

Range Media Partners, the splashy new management venture led by a host of former agents from the big four Hollywood talent shops, has set up a music division.

The group has tapped Matt Graham, the founder and president of L.A.-based BRND MGMT, to run the unit with his partner Jack Minihan. BRND focused on management and brand development, and brings with them clients including Grammy-nominated acts like country group Midland, rapper Wale, and EDM star Nicky Romero.

Other BRND managers joining the new company include Jordan Dettmer, Stephanie Marks, Alicia Mathews, and associate Isaac Zepeda. Prior to forming BRND, Graham was one of the initial members of Scooter Braun Projects, serving as senior manager. He’s also consulted at Awesomeness TV and Netflix.

“In challenging times like these, artists need forward-thinking partners to help navigate the many ways in which to monetize their creativity and diversify their businesses,” Graham said.

Range co-founder Jack Whigham said “Matt is a leader within the music industry and has a strong reputation for his character, taste and work ethic. While watching him build his own management company, we were blown away by how he represented his clients in such a dynamic way, with a deep understanding of the music business, but also a real knack for film, TV and brand-building.”

With touring shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, Graham and Minihan pivoted their business to find new opportunities for clients. In addition to developing and negotiating book deals, E-sports partnerships and radio shows, the team oversaw the production of “Another World,” a groundbreaking 3D livestream experience with Romero. They also brokered a guest-starring role for rapper Wale in the third season of the Starz drama “American Gods,” and launched Insolito, a new tequila brand from the country music group Midland.

Graham joins the team of Range Media Partners that includes Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Lucinda Moorhead, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, and Whigham.

Range Media Partners is supported by a substantial minority investment led by Point72 Ventures, the early-stage venture capital firm founded by Steve Cohen, with participation from former New York Knicks Coach David Fizdale, former Microsoft CMO Mich Mathews-Spradlin, and Grubhub Founder and CEO Matt Maloney.