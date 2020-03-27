×

Rammstein Singer Has Coronavirus (Report)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Till Lindemann Rammstein Paris' film premiere, Berlin, Germany - 16 Mar 2017
CREDIT: Babiradpicture/Shutterstock

Till Lindemann, lead singer for the industrial-metal band Rammstein, has been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to the German newspaper Bild.

The publication reported that he had been in critical condition with pneumonia in the intensive care unit of a Berlin hospital, but updated its story to say that Lindemann “is currently feeling better and his life is no longer in danger.”

Per the paper’s report, Lindemann, 57, had performed two concerts with the band in Moscow in mid-March, and then, returning home to Berlin, he took ill with a very high fever. He was put under quarantine in the ICU and his test for coronavirus later came back positive.

Rammstein had been welcomed back to Moscow despite a controversy last summer that erupted after a show there where two band members (guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe) kissed on stage, in a show of defiance against Russia’s law against “gay propaganda” and other anti-LGBTQ governmental policies.

Rammstein formed in 1994 in Berlin and released its debut album the following year, with a lineup that has remained intact since then. The group’s most recent album for Universal Music, and first in a decade, titled simply “Rammstein,” came out in 2019 and was the bestselling album of the year in the band’s home country. The album peaked at No. 9 in the United States.

 

More Music

  • Recording Academy Musicares Logo

    Warner Music Group Joins MusiCares’ Coronavirus Relief Fund

    Warner Music Group has made a donation to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund launched last week, CEO Steve Cooper said in a memo to the company’s staff. “We’re backing the brave efforts of medical professionals around the world, as well as helping the musicians hurt the most by this crisis,” he wrote. “We’re making donations to Heart [...]

  • Why Are Music Streams Down If

    Why Are Music Streams Down If Everyone's Stuck at Home? Experts Weigh in

    While it might seem counterintuitive that music streams would decline at a time when so many Americans were ordered to stay home, data-savvy label executives were neither startled nor concerned by the 7.6% drop in plays that happened in the March 13-19 tracking week. Simply put, the say it’s down to focus on news and [...]

  • Till Lindemann Rammstein Paris' film premiere,

    Rammstein Singer Has Coronavirus (Report)

    Till Lindemann, lead singer for the industrial-metal band Rammstein, has been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to the German newspaper Bild. The publication reported that he had been in critical condition with pneumonia in the intensive care unit of a Berlin hospital, but updated its story to say that Lindemann “is currently feeling better and his [...]

  • Pearl Jam's ‘Gigaton': Album Review 

    Pearl Jam's ‘Gigaton': Album Review 

    Orson Welles crafted the menacing noir of “Touch of Evil” and “The Lady from Shanghai,”  yet nothing the director-writer did came close, frame-by-frame, line-by-line, to the magic of “Citizen Kane.” As far as long shadows cast, jumping out of the gate with the epically angst-ridden “Ten” was Pearl Jam’s “Kane.” Its release, in 1991, meant [...]

  • Elvis Costello, Dierks Bentley, Ingrid Andress

    Elvis Costello, Dierks Bentley, Ingrid Andress, Lumineers Lead Today's Music Live-Streams

    An Elvis Costello appearance “from his underground lair” and Dierks Bentley broadcasting from somewhere presumably overground lead the list of live-streams happening for music lovers Friday. Costello performs at 3:30 ET, and Bentley goes on at 9 ET. A 36-hour marathon hosted by indie favorites Peter Bjorn and John is already underway, with guest appearances [...]

  • Rihanna5th Annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond

    Listen to PartyNextDoor’s Rihanna-Featuring New Song ‘Believe It’

    It’s hardly a new Rihanna song, but after years without any new music from the Barbados-born singer, we have to take what we can get: a feature on “Believe It,” a song from PartyNextDoor’s new album “Partymobile.” Party (or “Mr. NextDoor”?) is a longtime Drake associate, signed to the Toronto titan’s OVO label, and has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad