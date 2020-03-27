Rammstein Singer Has Coronavirus (Report)

Till Lindemann, lead singer for the industrial-metal band Rammstein, has been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to the German newspaper Bild.

The publication reported that he had been in critical condition with pneumonia in the intensive care unit of a Berlin hospital, but updated its story to say that Lindemann “is currently feeling better and his life is no longer in danger.”

Per the paper’s report, Lindemann, 57, had performed two concerts with the band in Moscow in mid-March, and then, returning home to Berlin, he took ill with a very high fever. He was put under quarantine in the ICU and his test for coronavirus later came back positive.

Rammstein had been welcomed back to Moscow despite a controversy last summer that erupted after a show there where two band members (guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe) kissed on stage, in a show of defiance against Russia’s law against “gay propaganda” and other anti-LGBTQ governmental policies.

Rammstein formed in 1994 in Berlin and released its debut album the following year, with a lineup that has remained intact since then. The group’s most recent album for Universal Music, and first in a decade, titled simply “Rammstein,” came out in 2019 and was the bestselling album of the year in the band’s home country. The album peaked at No. 9 in the United States.