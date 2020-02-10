Rage Against the Machine Reveals Dates for Seven-Month Tour, Band’s First Since 2011

Rage Against the Machine’s reunion tour is no longer five stops long… as you knew it wouldn’t be. After previously announcing just a quintet’s worth of dates back in November, the group has now announced a full seven-month global tour that will run from March 10 through Sept. 6 of this year.

The kickoff dates for the band’s first tour since 2011 are still the same ones that were announced three months ago: two headlining appearances at the Coachella Festival in California, April 10 and 17, preceded by warmup dates in El Paso (March 26), Las Cruces, NM (March 28) and the Phoenix area (March 30).

What’s new is everything that proceeds from April 21 at the Oakland Arena forward. RATM will hit most of the major markets in the U.S. and Canada (excluding any L.A. dates, for now, because of the Coachella competition clause), wrapping up in North America Aug. 10-11 at Madison Square Garden. From there, they spend late August and early September in the UK, France, Ireland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland and Austria, where the last scheduled date for now is Sept. 12 in Vienna.

Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, which has a new album, “RTJ4,” out this spring, will open all the non-festival dates.

The politically charged group says it plans to work with charities and activists throughout the tour, and 100% of all proceeds from the first three pre-Coachella shows will go to immigrant rights organizations.

The RATM 2020 tour dates: Thu-Mar-26-20 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center Sat-Mar-28-20 Las Cruces, NM Pan American Center Mon-Mar-30-20 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena Fri-Apr-10-20 Indio, CA Coachella Fri-Apr-17-20 Indio, CA Coachella Tue-Apr-21-20 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena Sat-Apr-25-20 Portland, OR Moda Center Tue-Apr-28-20 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome Fri-May-01-20 Vancouver, BC Pacific Coliseum at the PNE Sun-May-03-20 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place Tue-May-05-20 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome Thu-May-07-20 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place Sat-May-09-20 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center Mon-May-11-20 Minneapolis, MN Target Center Thu-May-14-20 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center Sat-May-16-20 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center Tue-May-19-20 Chicago, IL United Center Sat-May-23-20 Boston, MA Boston Calling Fri-Jun-19-20 Dover, DE Firefly Fri-Jul-10-20 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre Mon-Jul-13-20 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Fri-Jul-17-20 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest Sat-Jul-18-20 Festival d’Été de Québec Festival d’Été de Québec Tue-Jul-21-20 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre Thu-Jul-23-20 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Mon-Jul-27-20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center Wed-Jul-29-20 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Fri-Jul-31-20 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Sun-Aug-02-20 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena Tue-Aug-04-20 Washington DC Capital One Arena Fri-Aug-07-20 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion Mon-Aug-10-20 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Tue-Aug-11-20 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Fri-Aug-28-20 Leeds, UK Leeds Festival Sun-Aug-30-20 Reading, UK Reading Festival Tue-Sep-01-20 Paris, France Rock En Seine Festival Fri-Sep-04-20 Stradbally Laois, Ireland Electric Picnic Festival Sun-Sep-06-20 Berlin, Germany Lollapalooza Berlin Festival Tue-Sep-08-20 Prague, Czech Republic O2 Arena Thu-Sep-10-20 Krakow, Poland Tauron Arena

Sep-12-20 Vienna