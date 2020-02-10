×

Rage Against the Machine Reveals Dates for Seven-Month Tour, Band’s First Since 2011

Rage Against the Machine’s reunion tour is no longer five stops long… as you knew it wouldn’t be. After previously announcing just a quintet’s worth of dates back in November, the group has now announced a full seven-month global tour that will run from March 10 through Sept. 6 of this year.

The kickoff dates for the band’s first tour since 2011 are still the same ones that were announced three months ago: two headlining appearances at the Coachella Festival in California, April 10 and 17, preceded by warmup dates in El Paso (March 26), Las Cruces, NM (March 28) and the Phoenix area (March 30).

What’s new is everything that proceeds from April 21 at the Oakland Arena forward. RATM will hit most of the major markets in the U.S. and Canada (excluding any L.A. dates, for now, because of the Coachella competition clause), wrapping up in North America Aug. 10-11 at Madison Square Garden. From there, they spend late August and early September in the UK, France, Ireland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland and Austria, where the last scheduled date for now is Sept. 12 in Vienna.

Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, which has a new album, “RTJ4,” out this spring, will open all the non-festival dates.

The politically charged group says it plans to work with charities and activists throughout the tour, and 100% of all proceeds from the first three pre-Coachella shows will go to immigrant rights organizations.

 

The RATM 2020 tour dates:
Thu-Mar-26-20 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center
Sat-Mar-28-20 Las Cruces, NM Pan American Center
Mon-Mar-30-20 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
Fri-Apr-10-20 Indio, CA Coachella
Fri-Apr-17-20 Indio, CA Coachella
Tue-Apr-21-20 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
Sat-Apr-25-20 Portland, OR Moda Center
Tue-Apr-28-20 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Fri-May-01-20 Vancouver, BC Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
Sun-May-03-20 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Tue-May-05-20 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
Thu-May-07-20 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place
Sat-May-09-20 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
Mon-May-11-20 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Thu-May-14-20 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Sat-May-16-20 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Tue-May-19-20 Chicago, IL United Center
Sat-May-23-20 Boston, MA Boston Calling
Fri-Jun-19-20 Dover, DE Firefly
Fri-Jul-10-20 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Mon-Jul-13-20 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Fri-Jul-17-20 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest
Sat-Jul-18-20 Festival d’Été de Québec Festival d’Été de Québec
Tue-Jul-21-20 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre
Thu-Jul-23-20 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Mon-Jul-27-20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Wed-Jul-29-20 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Fri-Jul-31-20 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Sun-Aug-02-20 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Tue-Aug-04-20 Washington DC Capital One Arena
Fri-Aug-07-20 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
Mon-Aug-10-20 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Tue-Aug-11-20 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Fri-Aug-28-20 Leeds, UK Leeds Festival
Sun-Aug-30-20 Reading, UK Reading Festival
Tue-Sep-01-20 Paris, France Rock En Seine Festival
Fri-Sep-04-20 Stradbally Laois, Ireland Electric Picnic Festival
Sun-Sep-06-20 Berlin, Germany Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
Tue-Sep-08-20 Prague, Czech Republic O2 Arena
Thu-Sep-10-20 Krakow, Poland Tauron Arena

Sep-12-20 Vienna

