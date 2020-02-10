Rage Against the Machine Reveals Dates for Seven-Month Tour, Band’s First Since 2011

Rage Against the Machine’s reunion tour is no longer five stops long… as you knew it wouldn’t be. After previously announcing just a quintet’s worth of dates back in November, the group has now announced a full seven-month global tour that will run from March 10 through Sept. 6 of this year.
The kickoff dates for the band’s first tour since 2011 are still the same ones that were announced three months ago: two headlining appearances at the Coachella Festival in California, April 10 and 17, preceded by warmup dates in El Paso (March 26), Las Cruces, NM (March 28) and the Phoenix area (March 30).
What’s new is everything that proceeds from April 21 at the Oakland Arena forward. RATM will hit most of the major markets in the U.S. and Canada (excluding any L.A. dates, for now, because of the Coachella competition clause), wrapping up in North America Aug. 10-11 at Madison Square Garden. From there, they spend late August and early September in the UK, France, Ireland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland and Austria, where the last scheduled date for now is Sept. 12 in Vienna.
Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, which has a new album, “RTJ4,” out this spring, will open all the non-festival dates.
The politically charged group says it plans to work with charities and activists throughout the tour, and 100% of all proceeds from the first three pre-Coachella shows will go to immigrant rights organizations.
|The RATM 2020 tour dates:
|Thu-Mar-26-20
|El Paso, TX
|Don Haskins Center
|Sat-Mar-28-20
|Las Cruces, NM
|Pan American Center
|Mon-Mar-30-20
|Glendale, AZ
|Gila River Arena
|Fri-Apr-10-20
|Indio, CA
|Coachella
|Fri-Apr-17-20
|Indio, CA
|Coachella
|Tue-Apr-21-20
|Oakland, CA
|Oakland Arena
|Sat-Apr-25-20
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|Tue-Apr-28-20
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|Fri-May-01-20
|Vancouver, BC
|Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
|Sun-May-03-20
|Edmonton, AB
|Rogers Place
|Tue-May-05-20
|Calgary, AB
|Scotiabank Saddledome
|Thu-May-07-20
|Winnipeg, MB
|Bell MTS Place
|Sat-May-09-20
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|Mon-May-11-20
|Minneapolis, MN
|Target Center
|Thu-May-14-20
|Kansas City, MO
|Sprint Center
|Sat-May-16-20
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|Tue-May-19-20
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Sat-May-23-20
|Boston, MA
|Boston Calling
|Fri-Jun-19-20
|Dover, DE
|Firefly
|Fri-Jul-10-20
|East Troy, WI
|Alpine Valley Music Theatre
|Mon-Jul-13-20
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Fri-Jul-17-20
|Ottawa, ON
|Ottawa Bluesfest
|Sat-Jul-18-20
|Festival d’Été de Québec
|Festival d’Été de Québec
|Tue-Jul-21-20
|Hamilton, ON
|FirstOntario Centre
|Thu-Jul-23-20
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Mon-Jul-27-20
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|Wed-Jul-29-20
|Cleveland, OH
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Fri-Jul-31-20
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|Sun-Aug-02-20
|Raleigh, NC
|PNC Arena
|Tue-Aug-04-20
|Washington DC
|Capital One Arena
|Fri-Aug-07-20
|Camden, NJ
|BB&T Pavilion
|Mon-Aug-10-20
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Tue-Aug-11-20
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Fri-Aug-28-20
|Leeds, UK
|Leeds Festival
|Sun-Aug-30-20
|Reading, UK
|Reading Festival
|Tue-Sep-01-20
|Paris, France
|Rock En Seine Festival
|Fri-Sep-04-20
|Stradbally Laois, Ireland
|Electric Picnic Festival
|Sun-Sep-06-20
|Berlin, Germany
|Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
|Tue-Sep-08-20
|Prague, Czech Republic
|O2 Arena
|Thu-Sep-10-20
|Krakow, Poland
|Tauron Arena
Sep-12-20 Vienna