Radiohead to Stream Weekly Archived Live Shows During Quarantine

To compensate for the lack of live music during the coronavirus pandemic, Radiohead has announced that the band will start streaming concert films on its YouTube channel on a weekly basis, starting this Thursday at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, courtesy of the “Radiohead Public Library” launched earlier this year as a go-to for archival material.

The debut offering will be the group’s “Live From a Tent in Dublin (October 2000),” shot at the Punchestown Racecourse in County Kildare, Ireland. The concert film was produced and directed by Dilly Gent and edited by Quin Williams, with lights by Andi Watson and Jim Warren running sound.

Radiohead has promised to stream one live show a week until self-quarantining conditions have passed — within reason — according to the Instagram post announcing the event.

“Now that you have no choice whether or not you fancy a quiet night in, we hereby present the first of several live shows from the Radiohead Public Library now coming to Radiohead’s YouTube channel,” the band wrote in its caption. “We will be releasing one a week until either the restrictions resulting from current situation are eased, or we run out of shows. Which will be first? No one knows.”

Radiohead launched the Radiohead Public Library earlier this year which includes rare recordings, concert footage and playlists from the band.