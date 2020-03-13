×

R. Kelly Hit With Sexual-Misconduct Charges From Two New Accusers

Jem Aswad

R Kelly Sexual Assult Accusations Mugshot
CREDIT: Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Eastern District of New York on Friday filed a superseding indictment against R. Kelly, who already faces multiple charges in three states, that includes additional charges stemming from two accusers who have been newly added to the suit, according to Rolling Stone. The singer’s New York trial begins on July 7.

In the indictment, obtained by Rolling Stone, Kelly is accused of Mann Act violations (including transportation and coercion of a minor), “sexual exploitation of a child” and forced labor counts from two accusers, Jane Doe #5 and Jane Doe #6.

The last-named woman also accuses Kelly of “knowing exposure of infectious venereal disease,” as the singer “engaged in unprotected sexual intercourse with Jane Doe #6 without first informing Jane Doe #6 that he had contracted herpes and obtaining her consent to sexual intercourse in these circumstances,” according to the indictment states. While this accusation has been made publicly in the past, it was not part of the suit, and its inclusion adds a reckless-endangerment charge against the singer.

Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg said via Twitter, “Having now had the opportunity to review the latest superseding indictment against [Kelly], we do not believe it fundamentally changes anything.”

Last month Kelly was hit with new federal charges in Chicago, alleging that he sexually abused a minor female for four years, beginning in 1997. The superseding indictment alleged the singer sexually abused a girl who was identified as “Minor 6.”

Kelly is already in prison as he awaits hearings in four jurisdictions on a battery of sexual abuse and misconduct charges, many of which involve women who were minors at the time. Kelly could be arraigned on the new charges at his next scheduled hearing for this specific case, which takes place on March 5. He has been held without bond at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago since July of last year.

