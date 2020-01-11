R. Kelly Girlfriend Azriel Clary Returns Home to Parents

Azriel Clary was 17 years old when she left her parents, Alice and Angelo Clary, to live with R. Kelly. She and Kelly’s other live-in girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, often spoke publicly in the singer’s defense, even as accusations of sexual abuse against him multiplied in the wake of the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” and he was ultimately arrested on charges in three states; he remains incarcerated in Illinois, awaiting trial.

But after a bizarre physical altercation between her and Savage that was posted on Instagram last week, on Friday, Alice Clary confirmed that her daughter has returned home.

“The battle is won because she’s still here, she’s still alive, she’s still breathing and though she lost a few years of her life, she’s still here to tell her story,” Alice told People magazine.

Azriel tweeted photographs of her happy reunion with the caption, “This is my face after having White Castles [sic] with my dad.”

This is my face after having White Castles with my dad!!!!❤️🥳 pic.twitter.com/Zl0ncQ7fhx — Azriel Clary (@theonlyazriel) January 10, 2020

Earlier in the week, Clary — pictured top left outside a Brooklyn courthouse with Savage in August, where they had appeared to support Kelly at his arraignment — said she had gone to Chicago not to support Kelly but in an effort to help Savage, tweeting, “He purposely separated use because he knew I’d try to make her go home.”

I woke up today happy but torn, I didn’t come to Chicago for Robert… only for Joy, whom he purposely separated us because he knew I’d try to make her go home. Please pray for Joy, this is just tough love so she can come to her own realization at her own timing. ❤️ — Azriel Clary (@theonlyazriel) January 9, 2020

However, the visit ended in a physical altercation between the two that resulted in Savage being arrested for assault. During it, Clary threatened to have Savage arrested for having sexual relations with a minor (Clary was underaged at the time). Kelly’s accusers have said frequently that he persuaded them to have sex with other women.

The Instagram Live feed continued the recording up to Joycelyn’s arrest, with Clary engaging with viewers while recording.

Savage was released on bond Thursday and is due back in court at some point in the coming weeks. According to TMZ, Savage met with her parents for the first time in three years at the courthouse.

Joycelyn is sadly in jail for assault, I thank everyone for sending me lots of love and prayers. You all will know everything sooner than later. 🦋🙏🏿 — Azriel Clary (@theonlyazriel) January 9, 2020

Clary tweeted on Friday, “No one ever wakes up and says, ‘Today, I’m going to be manipulated or taken advantage of.”

No one ever wakes up and says “today I’m going to be manipulated, or taken advantage of, or kidnapped”.. those are things you just cannot control. I never thought me and victim would ever be in the same sentence because I was too in denial.. but once you realize, your realize. 💫 — Azriel Clary (@theonlyazriel) January 10, 2020

Clary’s parents shared their daughter’s sexual abuse story in “Surviving R. Kelly.” Her mother said she was initially hesitant to be a part of the production.

“To be honest, I didn’t even want to do the documentary,” Alice Clary told People, “and that’s why I didn’t do ‘Part II,’” which aired last week. “Because my daughter is a victim in this situation and unfortunately the media and the world that we live in, they honestly do not favor the victim and unfortunately regardless of what people say, my daughter has always been a victim.”