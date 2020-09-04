Voters’ Rights Benefit Album With Songs by R.E.M., Hayley Williams, Phoebe Bridgers, Dropping Friday for Just 24 Hours

For today only — Friday, Sept. 4 — a compilation album with previously unreleased songs by R.E.M., Jamila Woods, Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Olsen, The National’s Matt Berninger, Rostam, Flume, Death Cab for Cutie, and many more will be available, exclusively from Bandcamp.

100% of the proceeds from the album, which is titled “Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy,” will go to Fair Fight, a voters rights organization that promotes fair elections around the country through voter education, election reform, and combating voter suppression.

The comp features unreleased songs, covers, remixes, live versions and demos from artists across many genres (see the tracklist below). From an unearthed Beverly Glenn-Copeland song from 1977, to Hayley Willams covering UK kraut-hypnostists Broadcast, to a collaboration in progress between Ben Gibbard and Tycho, and a slew of additional songs from My Morning Jacket, Flume with Eprom, Jay Som, and more, “Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy” is an ear-pleasing way to promote voting rights and election reform this fall.

The album was executive produced by author Dave Eggers, along with artist managers Jordan Kurland and Darius Zelkha (Brilliant Corners Artist Management), Christian Stavros (Little Operation Management), and Barsuk Records label head Josh Rosenfeld. This is the fourth fund-raising project around a presidential election spearheaded by Eggers and Kurland; their other initiatives have included the projects “30 Songs, 30 Days,” (2016), “90 Days, 90 Reasons” (2012) and “The Future Dictionary of America” (2004).

Says Eggers, “It’s going to come down to bringing out and protecting the vote this fall, so the work Fair Fight does is crucial. Jordan and I figured a painless way to raise some money would be to ask musicians to donate unreleased tracks, people pay a few bucks for them, and maybe we can edge toward a functioning democracy again.”

Kurland adds, “As in our previous election-based projects, Dave and I were looking for a relatively simple platform for artists to get involved in the political process. Seeing how impactful Bandcamp Fridays have become, we felt this was the perfect way to create urgency by releasing new music from a collection of amazing artists for a very short window of time.”

The compilation’s cover art was created by acclaimed artist Shepard Fairey. A limited edition signed poster of the artwork will also be sold on Friday via Bandcamp, with net proceeds going to to the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, Color of Change.

Track list: