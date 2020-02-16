×

Queen Latifah Pays Homage to Kobe Bryant in NBA All-Star Weekend

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All

Grammy-winning singer Queen Latifah paid homage to the late Kobe Bryant while singing at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago on Sunday.

The rapper-singer performed Stevie Wonder’s inspirational ballad “Love’s In Need of Love Today” and changed some of the lyrics in honor of Bryant, who died in a shocking helicopter crash last month.

“Home is where the heart is. Don’t gotta pay a mortgage. It’s free, not a fee you ever owe me. Give love a shot. When you do, say, ‘Kobe’. 24 hours, 8 days a week — trophies,” she rapped over the song.

Bryant wore jerseys numbered 24 and 8 during his NBA career. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also announced that the All-Star Game MVP award would be renamed in honor of Bryant, who himself won the award four times during his 20-year career.

Jennifer Hudson will perform before the 69th annual game tonight and honor Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and the seven other victims of the tragedy. Chance the Rapper, DJ Khaled, Quavo and Lil Wayne will also give the halftime show during the All-Star game.

President Barack Obama fondly remembered Bryant at the All-Star brunch yesterday.

“That loss is something that I know many are still grappling with — particularly, Kobe, because he was with his daughter and those families and those children. And those of us who have had the joy and privilege of being parents and taking kids to ball games and rooting for our children and then seeing our dreams and hopes passed on to them — nothing is more heartbreaking,” he said.

More Music

  • TobyMac, Toby McKeehan. TobyMac performs during

    TobyMac Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Son at L.A. Forum Concert (Watch)

    TobyMac was not about to make anyone wait for him to address the elephant in the room as he started his set Saturday night at L.A.’s Forum. Ten concerts deep into his “Hits Deep” arena tour, the Christian singer-rapper was clearly aware that fans want to hear him speak sooner rather than later about the [...]

  • Queen Latifah

    Queen Latifah Pays Homage to Kobe Bryant in NBA All-Star Weekend

    Grammy-winning singer Queen Latifah paid homage to the late Kobe Bryant while singing at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago on Sunday. The rapper-singer performed Stevie Wonder’s inspirational ballad “Love’s In Need of Love Today” and changed some of the lyrics in honor of Bryant, who died in a shocking helicopter crash last month. “Home [...]

  • Sir Elton JohnElton John in concert,

    Elton John Cuts Concert Short Due to Walking Pneumonia

    Elton John was forced to cut short a concert in New Zealand after falling ill with walking pneumonia, according to the BBC and multiple news outlets. The singer, who is continuing his multi-year farewell tour, lost his voice mid-way through his set at Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium on Sunday. “I’ve just completely lost my voice. [...]

  • Freestyle Love Supreme review

    'We Are Freestyle Love Supreme': Film Review

    For any Lin-Manuel Miranda fans whose hearts sank almost as quickly as they rose upon hearing that, yes, there’s a “Hamilton” movie, and no, it won’t be out for another 20 months, succor may be on the way in the form of a probably faster-arriving movie that features Miranda in almost as big a role, [...]

  • Roxanne

    'Roxanne' Video Is Arizona Zervas' Homage to '90s Movies 'Pulp Fiction,' 'Trainspotting'

    The video for Arizona Zervas’ viral hit-turned-legit smash “Roxanne” is, in its own way, a trip through ’90s movie history. The clip directed by Nick Jardona and released earlier this week references such classics as 1993’s “Groundhog Day,” 1994’s “Pulp Fiction” and 1996’s “Trainspotting” — in addition to 2003’s “Kill Bill” and 2004’s “50 First [...]

  • Unmasked review

    Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Unmasked': Theater Review

    It takes guts to admit you were wrong — especially when you have been so right, so often. Take composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, whose successes with  “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Evita,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Sunset Boulevard,” and “School of Rock” have made him a musical-theater uber-Lord. Early on during [...]

  • R Kelly Sexual Assult Accusations Mugshot

    R. Kelly Hit With New Charges Alleging Sexual Abuse Against a Minor

    R. Kelly has been hit with new federal charges in Chicago, alleging that he sexually abused a minor female for four years, beginning in 1997, according to the Chicago Tribune. The superseding indictment, which was made public Friday, alleged Kelly sexually abused a girl who was identified as “Minor 6.” Kelly is already in prison [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad