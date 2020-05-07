Queen’s Brian May Hospitalized After Ripping Glutes ‘to Shreds’ While Gardening

Some musicians rock too hard, but Queen’s Brian May gardened too hard.

The lead guitarist announced he’s been hospitalized after ripping the muscles in his glutes “to shreds” after working too furiously in his garden.

May posted a photo and video on his Instagram on Wednesday with the unusual announcement.

“As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands, I managed to rip my gluteus maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening,” he wrote.

The guitarist added that he’s still waiting to find out how serious the injury is, and he’s in constant pain and needs help walking.

“Suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job — this is a couple of days ago — and I won’t be able to walk for a while or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless,” he wrote.

Thursday morning, May posted a couple videos of himself playing guitar and talking about the United Kingdom’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. He seemed to do dealing with his injury fairly well, but in the caption he said he’s “tired and in pain.”