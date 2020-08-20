Queen and Adam Lambert to Release ‘Live Around the World’ Album

The mystery behind Brian May’s teaser post on Instagram early Thursday morning has been revealed: Queen and Adam Lambert are releasing their first live album, “Queen + Adam Live Around the World,” out Oct. 2.

The “Queen + Adam Live Around the World” will be released on CD, CD+DVD, CD+Blu-ray and Vinyl formats. The set presents a compilation of concert highlights captured the world over personally selected by Roger Taylor, Brian May, and Adam Lambert from over 200 shows they have performed becoming available for the very first time.

In June, Queen hosted a watch party on their YouTube channel to celebrate what would have been their closing night at London’s O2 Arena. The stream featured rare appearances and performances such as “Love Kills” and “I Was Born To Love You” – performed together at the Rock in Rio festivals in Lisbon and Rio de Janeiro.

With over 500,000 tuning in, the band was impressed and inspired. “We hadn’t really watched those clips before, we were always too busy touring,” says Roger Taylor. “We weren’t aware of how good the band sounded. So we thought, well, maybe there’s a live album of highlights of concerts that we’ve done over the last eight years with Adam Lambert to be made.”

The band had been on a European tour at the beginning of 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, postponed their remaining tour dates until 2021.

During the pandemic, Queen released a special version of “You Are the Champions,” recorded in lockdown, pledging all revenue from the single to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

“Queen + Adam Live Around the World” will cover concerts from Rock in Rio, Lisbon, to the UK’s Isle of Wight Festival, Summer Sonic, Japan, selected UK and North America tour dates, and – from one of their very last performances before lockdown – the Fire Fight Australia benefit show.

All formats include the band’s entire 22-minute Fire Fight Australia appearance in which they performed Queen’s original 1985 Live Aid set in full.

CD / VINYL TRACK LIST

“Tear It Up” (May) The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

“Now I’m Here” (May) Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

“Another One Bites The Dust” (Deacon) Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

“Fat Bottomed Girls”

ft. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (May) American Airlines Center, Dallas, USA, 2019

“Don’t Stop Me Now” (Mercury) Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

“I Want To Break Free” (Deacon) Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

“Somebody To Love” (Mercury) Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

“Love Kills” (The Ballad) (Mercury/Moroder) iHeart Radio Theater, Los Angeles, USA, 2014

“I Was Born To Love You” (Mercury) Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

“Under Pressure” (Queen/Bowie) Global Citizen Festival, New York, USA, 2019

“Who Wants To Live Forever” (May) Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

“The Show Must Go On” (Queen) The O2, London, UK, 04/07/2018

“Love Of My Life” (Mercury) The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Mercury) Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“Radio Ga Ga” (Taylor) Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“Ay-Ohs” (Mercury) Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“Hammer To Fall” (May) Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“Crazy Little Thing Called Love” (Mercury)

Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“We Will Rock You” (May) Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“We Are The Champions” (Mercury) Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

DVD / BLU-RAY TRACK LIST

“Tear It Up” (May) The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

“Now I’m Here” (May) Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

“Another One Bites The Dust” (Deacon) Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

“Fat Bottomed Girls” ft. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (May) American Airlines Center, Dallas, USA, 2019

“Don’t Stop Me Now” (Mercury) Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

“I Want To Break Free” (Deacon) Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

“Somebody To Love” (Mercury) Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

“Love Kills” (The Ballad) (Mercury/Moroder) iHeart Radio Theater, Los Angeles, USA, 2014

“I Was Born To Love You” (Mercury) Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

“Drum Battle” (Taylor) Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia, 2014

“Under Pressure” (Queen/Bowie) Global Citizen Festival, New York, USA, 2019

“Who Wants To Live Forever” (May) Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

“The Guitar Solo” (Last Horizon) (May) The O2, London, UK, 2018

“The Show Must Go On” (Queen) The O2, London, UK, 04/07/2018

“Love Of My Life” (Mercury) The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Mercury) Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“Radio Ga Ga” (Taylor) Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“Ay-Ohs” (Mercury) Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“Hammer To Fall” (May) Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“Crazy Little Thing Called Love” (Mercury) Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“We Will Rock You” (May) Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“We Are The Champions” (Mercury) Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020