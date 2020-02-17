Watch Queen & Adam Lambert Re-Enact Band’s Live Aid Set at Australia Wildfire Benefit

Queen + Adam Lambert rocked Australian fans with a re-enactment of the band’s iconic 1985 Live Aid performance at a benefit aiding those affected by the country’s recent bushfires.

The band performed Sunday at a benefit for Fire Fight Australia at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, raising funds for bushfire relief, and gave concert goers an extra treat with the six-song recreation, which was featured in the 2018 Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The set list included “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Radio Ga Ga” (complete with audience participation, in emulation of the original moment) “Hammer to Fall,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.” Lambert —dressed in a cool, green-leopard-patterned suit — shone on the latter song, owning the moment with a powerfully elongated note to elevate the crowd.

Original Queen singer Freddie Mercury was honored as well, as video footage of his memorable “Ay-oh” call-and-response with the crowd was included.

This was the first time since the band — guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and Lambert — devoted their set to turning the clock back almost 35 years to July 13, 1985 for the Live Aid performance.

“This is Australia’s pain, but it’s humanity’s problem,” said May, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Added Lambert: “When we heard about the fires in Australia, our hearts were broken. You all have the love and unity to make the problem better.”

The event featured 10 hours of musical performances, including sets from Alice Cooper and Australian stars 5 Seconds of Summer, John Farnham, Olivia Newton-John and Icehouse.

Proceeds raised $9.5 million at show’s end to help communities affected by Australia’s massive bushfires. The concert’s goal was to aid key organizations providing short, medium and long-term rescue, recover and rehabilitation assistance in Australia’s fire-affected areas.