×

Watch Queen & Adam Lambert Re-Enact Band’s Live Aid Set at Australia Wildfire Benefit

By

Michele's Most Recent Stories

View All
Adam Lambert and Brian MayGlobal Citizen Festival, New York, USA - 28 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Queen + Adam Lambert rocked Australian fans with a re-enactment of the band’s iconic 1985 Live Aid performance at a benefit aiding those affected by the country’s recent bushfires.

The band performed Sunday at a benefit for Fire Fight Australia at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, raising funds for bushfire relief, and gave concert goers an extra treat with the six-song recreation, which was featured in the 2018 Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The set list included “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Radio Ga Ga” (complete with audience participation, in emulation of the original moment) “Hammer to Fall,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.” Lambert —dressed in a cool, green-leopard-patterned suit — shone on the latter song, owning the moment with a powerfully elongated note to elevate the crowd.

Original Queen singer Freddie Mercury was honored as well, as video footage of his memorable “Ay-oh” call-and-response with the crowd was included.

This was the first time since the band — guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and Lambert — devoted their set to turning the clock back almost 35 years to July 13, 1985 for the Live Aid performance.

“This is Australia’s pain, but it’s humanity’s problem,” said May, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Added Lambert: “When we heard about the fires in Australia, our hearts were broken. You all have the love and unity to make the problem better.”

The event featured 10 hours of musical performances, including sets from Alice Cooper and Australian stars 5 Seconds of Summer, John Farnham, Olivia Newton-John and Icehouse.

Proceeds raised $9.5 million at show’s end to help communities affected by Australia’s massive bushfires. The concert’s goal was to aid key organizations providing short, medium and long-term rescue, recover and rehabilitation assistance in Australia’s fire-affected areas.

More Music

  • Adam Lambert and Brian MayGlobal Citizen

    Watch Queen & Adam Lambert Re-Enact Band’s Live Aid Set at Australia Wildfire Benefit

    Queen + Adam Lambert rocked Australian fans with a re-enactment of the band’s iconic 1985 Live Aid performance at a benefit aiding those affected by the country’s recent bushfires. The band performed Sunday at a benefit for Fire Fight Australia at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, raising funds for bushfire relief, and gave concert goers an extra [...]

  • ALTADENA, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Wiz

    Wiz Khalifa Surprises L.A. Middle School Students With Musical Instrument Donation

    Rapper Wiz Khalifa surprised a group of students at Los Angeles’ Eliot Arts Magnet Academy on Feb. 13 with a donation of musical instruments. The Grammy-nominated artist partnered with national music education nonprofit Little Kids Rock for the reveal. Little Kids Rock’s mission is to bring inclusive and culturally relevant music education programs to schools [...]

  • TobyMac, Toby McKeehan. TobyMac performs during

    TobyMac Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Son at L.A. Forum Concert (Watch)

    TobyMac was not about to make anyone wait for him to address the elephant in the room as he started his set Saturday night at L.A.’s Forum. Ten concerts deep into his “Hits Deep” arena tour, the Christian singer-rapper was clearly aware that fans want to hear him speak sooner rather than later about the [...]

  • Kobe Bryant Dead

    Queen Latifah, Jennifer Hudson Give Kobe Tributes at NBA All-Star Game

    Grammy-winning singers Queen Latifah and Jennifer Hudson paid homage to the late Kobe Bryant while singing at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago on Sunday. First, Latifah performed Stevie Wonder’s inspirational ballad “Love’s In Need of Love Today” and changed some of the lyrics in honor of Bryant, who died in a shocking helicopter crash [...]

  • Sir Elton JohnElton John in concert,

    Elton John Cuts Concert Short Due to Walking Pneumonia

    Elton John was forced to cut short a concert in New Zealand after falling ill with walking pneumonia, according to the BBC and multiple news outlets. The singer, who is continuing his multi-year farewell tour, lost his voice mid-way through his set at Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium on Sunday. “I’ve just completely lost my voice. [...]

  • Freestyle Love Supreme review

    'We Are Freestyle Love Supreme': Film Review

    For any Lin-Manuel Miranda fans whose hearts sank almost as quickly as they rose upon hearing that, yes, there’s a “Hamilton” movie, and no, it won’t be out for another 20 months, succor may be on the way in the form of a probably faster-arriving movie that features Miranda in almost as big a role, [...]

  • Roxanne

    'Roxanne' Video Is Arizona Zervas' Homage to '90s Movies 'Pulp Fiction,' 'Trainspotting'

    The video for Arizona Zervas’ viral hit-turned-legit smash “Roxanne” is, in its own way, a trip through ’90s movie history. The clip directed by Nick Jardona and released earlier this week references such classics as 1993’s “Groundhog Day,” 1994’s “Pulp Fiction” and 1996’s “Trainspotting” — in addition to 2003’s “Kill Bill” and 2004’s “50 First [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad