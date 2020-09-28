Public Enemy’s Chuck D, Congresspeople, Top Execs to Speak at Universal Music’s Black Caucus Panels

Last week, Universal Music Group and its Task Force for Meaningful Change (in partnership with UMG’s °1824 and Diversity & Inclusion teams, Def Jam Forward, Interscope/Geffen/A&M and Republic Record’s Action Committee), launched a series of special programs and discussions in celebration of this year’s Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference.

The events are free and open to the public. Coming up this week are:

“Black and Blue” Sept 29, 5 p.m. ET (streaming here)

Presented by Def Jam Forward, “Black and Blue” is a live conversation on the persistent police brutality in Black and Brown communities. Featuring special guest, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), along with New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Retired NYPD officer Ronald Colter, former NBA player and community activist Royce White and Def Jam Recordings artists Chuck D, Jadakiss and Bobby Sessions, the panel tackles the issue of generational over-policing and begs the question “What can be done?”

Music Mavens Oct. 3, 1 p.m. ET (register here)

Featuring special guest Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL), the group will discuss what it means to be a woman of color in a position of power in the music industry and how we all can foster future generations of female executives. Join leading music executives Ethiopia Habtemariam (President, Motown Records, and EVP, Capitol Music Group), LaTrice Burnette (EVP GM, Island Records), Marleny Reyes (SVP, Marketing, Republic Records), Natina Nimene (SVP, Urban Promotion & Artist Relations, Def Jam Recordings) and Nicole Wyskoarko (EVP Urban Operations, Interscope Records) for this engaging session on female empowerment.

The Art of Black Entrepreneurship & Brand Building Oct. 3, 1:45 p.m. (register here)

Being Black and launching your own venture or marketing your work to others creates additional barriers that makes the pursuit of the ‘American dream’ that much more complex. Presented by Interscope, Geffen and A&M Records, please join special guest Congresswoman Yvette Clarke (D-NY) and panelists from IGA’s Joint Venture Label Partners, LVRN and Dreamville, for a breakout session on ways to foster Black entrepreneurial success and strengthen brand building.