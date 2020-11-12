Producer Mike Dean, Pulse Music Group Team for Joint Venture; Reveal First Signing (EXCLUSIVE)

Producer, mixer and multi-instrumentalist Mike Dean, who’s worked with many of the biggest names in hip-hop during an illustrious decades-long career, has entered into a creative joint venture with PULSE Music Group. The first signing to the new entity is buzzing Houston producer Apex Martin, whose credits include tracks by Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Future, PNB Rock and Smokepurrp.

Dean’s resume includes work with Kanye West, Jay-Z, 2Pac, Beyoncé, Nas, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Migos, Kid Cudi, Justin Bieber, Big Sean, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, A$AP Rocky, Madonna, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Christina Aguilera and Kendrick Lamar, among others.

Josh Abraham and Scott Cutler, co-CEO’s of PULSE Music Group and Ashley Calhoun, senior vice president/head of creative for PULSE, brought Dean into the fold. Apex is managed by Gary Marella at Mono Music Group; Jason Boyarski of Boyarski Frisk LLP played a key role in forging the deal.

Said Abraham: “I’ve always been a big fan of Mike’s and couldn’t be happier that we finally have an opportunity to work together. I’ve been following Apex’s career for a couple of years and when Gary mentioned to me the idea of working together it made perfect sense that this was meant to be.”

“Mike Dean is a legend who has helped shape the sound of hip hop,” added Calhoun. “Partnering with Mike and having the PULSE crew working alongside him in a creative joint venture is a dream team. We admire Apex and he’s already proven himself with the work that he’s done with Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Future, and Smokepurpp. We see this as the tipping point — we’re going to be doing a lot of big things together and the PULSE team is excited to stand with Apex and help shape this next chapter of his career.”

Dean commented: “So happy to start this joint venture with PULSE and Apex. I’m looking forward to working with the team to push Apex over the top. It’s going to be a fruitful relationship.”

“I’m very humbled to be joining Mike in this new deal with PULSE,” added Apex Martin. “As I continue to dive into my other endeavors, adding to my creative output and building my business I’m thrilled to be at the beginning of this great new partnership.”

PULSE is home to such hitmakers as Starrah (Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”), Tyler Johnson (Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” and “Adore You”), OZ (Future & Drake’s“Life Is Good,” DJ Khaled ft. Drake’s “POPSTAR”); and Trevor Daniel (“Falling”), among others.

Pictured: (front, from left) Gary Marella, CEO, Mono Music Group and Apex Martin; (back, from left) Shannon Choi, A+R Coordinator, PULSE Music Group; Ashley Calhoun, SVP A&R, PULSE Music Group; Josh Abraham, co-CEO, PULSE Music Group; Mike Dean; and Marisa Pizarro, SVP A&R, Def Jam Recordings.